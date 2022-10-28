America, UK plus oda kontries wey don issue terror alert to dia pipo for Nigeria - Wetin to know

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

28 October 2022, 11:42 WAT New Informate 34 minutes wey don pass

By Gift Andrew

D﻿i US State Department don order family members of di US state goment employees to comot from Abuja, Nigeria capital due to di risk of terrorist attacks.

Inside Tweet for dia official Twitter handle on Friday, di US Mission for Nigeria also recommend say make American citizens no travel to Abuja.

D﻿is dey come as America bin don first issue terror alert on Abuja on Sunday, October 23 for statement say threat of terror attack dey for Abuja.

“Elevated risk of terror attacks for Nigeria, specifically for Abuja. Targets fit include, but no dey limited to, goment buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organizations." Dem tok for statement.

Dem come say dem go reduce as dem dey work until further notice.

W﻿hich oda kontri don issue dis terror alert?

United States of America - United states issue di alert on October 23 to her citizens for Nigeria say make dem avoid non-essential travels.

Dem warn of possible terror attack for Nigeria capital Abuja.

United Kingdom - As dat one dey shele, United Kingdom also issue her own alert on October 26.

Di United Kingdom Commonwealth and Development Office FCDO post for dia latest travel advisory for dia website say increased threat of terrorist attacks dey for Nigeria capital.

Dem warn dia pipo for Nigeria make dem avoid non essentialtravels. To Abuja.

Dem also name other states wey dey include for di terror alert list. Dem include Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto, Kogi, Abia, Plateau, Taraba.

Germany – Germany for dia latest travel advisory on October 27 tell her kontri pipo make dem avoid non-essential travels to Abuja. Say make dem avoid crowds and busy public places.

Ireland - Department of Foreign Affairs for travel alert dem issue on October 24 for dia website warn citizens for Abuja to review dia personal security.

Dem add say make dem dey alert and avoid gatherings plus all non essential movements within Abuja.

Dem also wan dia pipo make dem avoid travels to some states within Nigeria

Wetin Nigeria goment tok

Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria police

Nigeria police don respond to di alert dem say ‘no imminent threat’ dey for Abuja.

For statement, di Inspector General of police Baba Alkali Usman say e don direct di make im men beef up security around di kontri especially for di FCT.

Di statement add say e direct make dem activate all emergency numbers across di kontri to work 24/7. Dem also release numbers to call if pesin see any suspicious movement.

Earlier on, di Nigeria Department of State Services (DSS) also respond to di alerts say make pipo chill say dem dey work wit oda security agencies to maintain peace and order for Abuja and outside di capital.

Di Service bin advise say make pipo take di necessary precautions and remain alert.

Dem follow add say citizens fit assist security agencies with useful information on top threats and suspicious criminal acts around dem.