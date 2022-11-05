Court remand medical doctor for alleged assault of im wife

Wetin we call dis foto, Di court remand di medical doctor to prison custody as e no fit meet di bail conditions

One medical doctor wit di University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital UPTH dey di Port Harcourt Correctional Centre for alleged assault of im wife.

Di police bin charge di medical doctor go di Magistrate court on a one count of assault occasioning harm.

Though di court grant am bail afta e plead not guilty to di charge, di doctor no fit meet di bail condition so e dey di Port Harcourt Correctional Centre.

How di mata happun

Di medical doctor allegedly beat-beat im wife and son wey come make dem runaway from dia house for safety.

Organizations and agencies of goment try intervene for di mata – but e no work.

Di Rivers State Response Team on Violence Against Women and Children, permanent secretaries of di Rivers State Ministries of Women Affairs and dat of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation attempt to settle dem.

Di doctor decide to go court – e file a 25 paragraph lawsuit against im wife to claim custody of dia children against im wife demand for apology and peaceful resolution of di mata.

Di court adjourn to 11, 15 and 16 November 2022 for definite hearing of di mata.

Why gender-based violence dey increase

Coordinator of Rivers State Response Team on Violence Against Women and Children say di arraignment of di medical doctor na anoda major success for dia fight to check issues on gender based violence for di State.

Tombari Dumka-Kote observe say di issue of spousal abuse especially wife battery and oda forms of gender based violence dey on di increase.

E say na becos most pipo wey dey commit dat crime no dey face prosecution sake of deliberate dismissal of such cases by security agents.

"But I happy say things don dey change gradually,” e tok.

E add say “di many laws wey already dey in place to protect women and children by di Rivers State goment na clear signal say violence against women and children no go dey tolerated in Rivers State.”

Rivers State get such laws like di Violence Against Persons Prohibition VAPP Act wey empower relevant agencies to prosecute any pesin wey abuse any pesin - weda man, woman or pikin - or commit any offence wey dey stated as gender based violence (GBV).

Di pesin go also face di sanctions wey include payment of fines and prison terms if dem dey found guilty.

L﻿atest case of gender-based violence

Many cases of spousal abuse and battery dey many courts across Nigeria even as police dey investigate many of such cases.

Recently Lagos State Police Command dey torchlight di circumstances wey lead to di death of one Bimbo Martins, wife of popular celebrity auto dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna aka IVD.

T﻿oktok pesin for di Lagos state police command Benjamin Hundeyin say dem arrest di 37 year-old popular celebrity auto dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna aka IVD and e dey for custody of di State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for Panti, Yaba.

D﻿is dey come days after news of im wife death Abimbola Martins bin dey trend for di internet.

N﻿a her sister first confam di news of her death on top Instagram wia she also accuse say na husband IVD kill am.