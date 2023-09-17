Gbege between govnors & dia deputies – Di drama for Edo and Ondo states

Wia dis foto come from, Obaseki, Shaibu, Akeredolu and Aiyedatiwa/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Govnor Obaseki and Govnor Akeredolu wit dia deputies

Author, Adesola Ikulajolu

Role, Journalist, BBC News

Reporting from Lagos

one hour wey don pass

Wetin go make deputy govnor of a state relocate im office go outside di goment house sake of say e get wahala wit im govnor.

But na di reality wey dey happun between Edo State govnor Godwin Obaseki and im deputy Philip Shaibu.

For Ondo state, govnor Rotimi Akeredolu and im deputies no dey always settle well especially wen election dey near. Wen di 2020 Ondo state govnorship election bin dey underway, Akerdolu and im deputy Ajayi Agboola fall out afta serious gbege wey happun.

Both Ondo and Edo state dey prepare for dia 2024 gubernatorial election and e dey clear say anoda gbege don dey happun again between govnors and deputies for both states. Di situation for Ondo neva really come out like we don see for Edo.

How diz matters take dey hapun and why be say na always around election period?

Di gbege for Edo state

Di fight between Obaseki and Shaibu dey surprising to many sake of di kain relationship wey dey between both of dem bifor.

But now, tins don dey fall apart and e be like say di center no fit hold as different issues dey occur between dem in Edo State.

One of di many tins wey happun for back between di Edo state govnor and im deputy na wen Shuaibu walkout of one goment event after dem force im aide of di hall.

Di drama happun during di colloquium wey hold at di Sir Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub wey dey use mark di 60th-anniversary celebration of do Midwest Referendum.

Meanwhile, during di 2020 election for Edo state, Shaibu and Obaseki bin dey very close.

Two of dem contest under di People’s Democratic Party (PDP) wen dem defeat di All Progressives Congress (APC)

Tins begin dey fall apart for di two of dem wen Deputy govnor Shuaibu show interest say im go succeed Obaseki for di 2024 election.

Di gbege begin dey happun wen informate reach di public say im no tell di govnor about di decision.

One Sunday, security operative bin stop di deputy govnor as im wan try reach di govnor during di church service wia dem dey mark di 32nd anniversary of di creation of state. Di drama dey surprising to pipo as di security no allow Shaibu greet Obaseki and oda dignitaries wey come di event.

Wit all of diz, Shaibu still tok say im dey declare im ‘loyalty to di govnor’ but e no end dia, as dem relocate di deputy govnor office to anoda building outside di goment house.

Wia dis foto come from, X Wetin we call dis foto, Obaseki and Shuaibu

Pipo dey ask why Obaseki dey show im deputy different sides of bad treatment as di state dey warm up for govnorship election as e dey clear say ploy dey to comot Shaibu from office.

Deputy govnor Shaibu don already file case against im boss for Federal High Court. By 5 September 2023, im withdraw di case sake of say some prominent pipo for di state don intervene.

For di statement wey im release, Shaibu say im don “authorize and instruct im solicitors to withdraw di suit immediately.”

“I also wan place on record my special thanks to oga govnor, my boss and senior brother for dis path of peace,” Shaibu add for im statement. But many of diz kasala still dey unfold.

As plenti resident for Edo state dey wait for wetin wan happun for di 2024 election, sign dey say govnor Obaseki wan give govnorship chance to anoda candidate aside im deputy.

Gbas gbos for Ondo state

On 21 June 2020, Agboola Ajayi resign from di APC wey dey rule for Ondo state dat time wen election don near. Na serious face-off dey between Rotimi Akeredolu and im deputy just bifor di election.

Ajayi dump APC go PDP. Barely 45 days wey im join PDP, im join Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) as e dey clear say im wan contest as govnor for di state.

Di deputy govnor bin don promise PDP say im go help dem defeat Akeredolu for di October 10 gubernatorial election, but im run comot wen im no win di ticket.

Bifor di whole election gbege, Akeredolu don show power for im deputy. Reports carry am say Akeredolu bin dey battle Coronavirus and im deputy expect say e suppose hand-over to am as constitution tok.

Akeredolu bin sack aides attached to Ajayi wen im be deputy govnor. Di deputy govnor still employ some of doz aides make e dey work for am for personal capacity as im accuse gov Akeredolu of plot to comot am from office illegally.

Wia dis foto come from, @LuckyAiyedatiwa/X Wetin we call dis foto, Akeredolu and im deputy Aiyedatiwa during AFENIFERE @70

Forward to 2023, gov Akeredolu spend three months for medical leave wen im travel go Germany for treatment.

For June 7, govnor Akeredolu begin 21-day medical leave as im send letter go di state house of assembly to notify dem of im medical trip wia e add say im go return on July 6. But later by July, di govnor transfer power give im deputy Lucky Aiyedatiwa wey dey act for im absence as ‘acting govnor.’

BBC News Pidgin confam say governor Akeredolu enter Nigeria one Thursday and im go Ibadan.

Wen govnor Akeredolu bin dey im medical leave wey deputy dey act for im capacity, na different gbege dey happun within di Ondo state goment but dem try manage am well.

For different occasions wey di deputy suppose represent di govnor, na di secretary to di state goment go represent am. For anoda function, na di commissioner for finance dey represent di govnor.

Di tok about who go be di next govnor bin dey go on wen di Akeredolu neva return. Infact, madam Oladuni Odu, wey be secretary to the Ondo goment bin tok for one event say na woman supppse succeed Akeredolu as govnor wen election happun for 2024.

Surprisingly, govnor Akeredolu sack all di media aide wey dey attached to di deputy.