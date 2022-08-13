Taliban scata uncommon protest by Afghan women inside Kabul

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Taliban fighters beat women protesters and fire shots into di air

Taliban fighters don scata plenty women wey come out to protest for Kabul, Afghan capital.

Dis rare protest dey happun almost one year afta di militant group seize power.

About 40 women march through di Afghan capital to demand for dia rights, before di Taliban chase dem comot and begin shoot into di air.

Di fighters seize dia mobile phones and stop one of di first women protests in months.

Since di Taliban take ova goment, dem don seriously abuse and limit women rights.

Di protesters dey chant dia demands for "bread, work and freedom".

For di banner dem carry, dem write say "August 15 na black day" – dem write to refer to di day di Taliban capture Kabul for 2021.

"Dem no beat us too much dis time," one of di protesters tell BBC.

"Dem no act di same way dem do for earlier protests [when dem beat us]. Dem fire shots in di air. Di tin dey fear us but we come out to advocate for di rights of girls, so dat at least di Taliban go open schools for dem."

Di Women's rights wey dey restricted for Afghanistan

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Women must wear veil to appear on TV

In di year since di Taliban return to power, dem don issue various orders wey limit di freedom of women.

Dem ban women from most goment jobs, dem stop secondary education and from travelling more than 45 miles (70km) without a male guardian.

For May, di militants order say Afghan women must wear di Islamic face veil for di first time in decades.

If di woman no gree to obey , dem fit send male guardians go jail for three days - although dem no dey use force.

Small - small irregular protests don dey ova di past year, but di Taliba dey quick quench any form of disagreement.

Afghanistan na di only kontri for di world wey officially limit education by gender - one major sticking point for di Taliban attempts to gain international legitimacy.

Dem ban Girls from receiving secondary education, di ministry for women's affairs no dey again, and in many cases dem no allow women to work.

Five Taliban rules wey target women

Education

Di first order Taliban give na to stop girls and young women from attending school, say make dem siddon for house while secondary schools dey open to only boys and male teachers. During dia previous rule for di 1990s, women bin dey barred from education and di workplace.

Work

Di militants also ban make women no work. Under di new goment, Taliban officials say women go dey allowed to study and work in accordance wit di group interpretation of Islamic religious law. Di Mayor of di capital of Kabul tell female employees to stay for house unless dia work na wetin man no fit do. Di Taliban tok say di restrictions on women from working and studying dey temporary and dey only in place to ensure say workplaces and learning environments dey safe for dem.

Mobility

Dem order make vehicles owners no carry women wey no wear Islamic face covering or hijab. E no clear which kain covering dem dey tok about as most Afghanistan women already dey tie dia head wit scarves. Dem ban playing of music inside vehicles.

Television: By August 2021, di group ban women from appearing for television dramas and order female journalists and presenters to wear headscarves on screen. They include the banning of films considered against the principles of Sharia - or Islamic - law and Afghan values, while footage of men exposing intimate parts of the body is prohibited.

Government: On 17 August 2021, shortly afta di fall of Kabul, one senior member of di Taliban cultural commission, Enamullah Samangani, encourage women to join di goment but for early September, di Taliban say women no go dey allowed to "work for high-ranking posts" for government[22] and dem "rule out" women for di Cabinet.