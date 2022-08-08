Lagos govnor spend one billion naira to pack dirty monthly?

Wia dis foto come from, Babajide Sanwoolu

one hour wey don pass

Lagos govnor, Babajide Sanwoolu on live TV on Sunday say im spend over one billion Niara for refuse disposal for di Nigeria commercial capital, di matter don begin trend and pipo dey ask why and how im spend dat kain moni.

Matter be say Nigeria economy dey dwindle and plenti pipo including goment dey complain say moni no dey.

BBC Pidgin don torchlight di mata to see wetin di govnor mean. Koko be say di govnor no state di exact period of time dem spend dat kain moni.

E tok about di one billion naira wen dem ask wetin im dey use di huge revenue of di state do.

Tok tok pesin to di govnor Gboyega Akosile tell BBC Pidgin say di amount na di general overview, say wen you break am down you go understand wetin di goment dey spend.

“Goment dey pay plenti waste management staff, goment buy plenti waste disposal trucks, dem dey buy diesels for di trucks plus oda work wey goment dey do to keep di city clean” na so di CPS tok.

Wia dis foto come from, lagos govt Wetin we call dis foto, Lagos state govnor and im team

Oda tins di govnor tok

During di live interview for local TV station Channels, di govnor torchlight some oda policies im goment don implement since im become govnor.

Ban on Okada - Di govnor say di ban on okada don help reduce accidents, deaths and robbery for di roads.

“During di peak of di ban, wey dey get over 500 number of accidents caused by okada, but since di ban di number don reduce to like 100”, so wetin di govnor tok.

Security - Ontop security matter, govnor Sanwo-Olu tok say dem dey work wit all di security outfits to secure di state. Say dem don give police over 260 cars to support dia work.

Emergency - E say e dey manage plenti emergency situation for di state. Say e don purchase about 64 emergency trucks to manage emergency matter.

“We don train over 600 fire service men, we go commission dem soon”

Wia dis foto come from, lagos govt Wetin we call dis foto, Lagos

Blue rail line - Govnor Sanwo-Olu say di blue rail line im administration dey build don dey reach finishing stages, say towards di end of di year dem go finish di work and e go dey operational for first quarter of 2023.

Last weekend di govnor bin go do inspection for di area di rail line dey cross. Di red rail line na di first of im kind for Nigeria. E dey over 27 kilometers and go run for only inside Lagos.

Di govnor for dat interview also say dem dey build plenti kilometers of road, dey build di biggest market for Nigeria inside di state.