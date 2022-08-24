Six months of Russia invasion, how Ukraine dey mark 31 years independence?

Na only small pipo sabi di cost of challenging Russian influence pass Viktor Yushchenko.

Dem poison di former Ukrainian president wit one toxic chemical as im dey campaign for 2004 against one Moscow-preferred candidate. Im later lead protests against one rigged election before im take office di following year.

As im siddon for im timber-framed home on di outskirts of Kyiv, Oga Yushchenko praise di "power of national spirit" as di key to Ukraine independence.

"Today I fit say wit confidence say 42 million Ukrainians dey tok in one voice. And dat one dey allow us face any enemy, including Russia."

You fit still see di scar for di former president face from wen dem poison am.

Ukraine's day of independence fall six months to di day since Vladimir Putin launch one invasion from di north, east and south. For dat that time, almost 9,000 members of di Ukrainian military don die for di war and UN don confam di death of some 5,500 civilian.

As few pipo predict di war, Oga Yushchenko largely blame wetin im see as di West historic inability to combat Russian aggression: notably di 2008 conflict for Georgia and di annexation of Crimea six years later.

Meanwhile, im think say Ukraine ultimate test don change im standing for di world.

"Today, wen more than 50 kontris don expresse solidarity wit di ideas of our fight. Dem dey provide all kinds of support - military, financial and humanitarian."

On Ukraine Independence Day and wit no end in sight to di war, we look at im impact through six months on - from di Russian advance to di number of pipo wey don die and di number of pipo wey dey displaced.

Six months of Ukraine war - wetin don happun?

On 24 February for one televised speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin declare a "special military operation" for Ukraine Donbas region – at di same time, di United Nations Security Council dey beg am to stop.

Air raid sirens ring out across di Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and di kontri president Volodymyr Zelensky warn "if somebodi attempt to take away our land, our freedom, our lives... we go defend ourselves".

Na moment in time wen many pipo lives change forever.

Six months afta di invasion and Russia don edge forward, dey gain ground for di east.

But Moscow don dey forced out of huge swathes of land near Kyiv and oda major Ukrainian cities for di north wey im seize in di early days of di war.

Russian forces now control all of di Luhansk region and dem contine to make small advances for di Donetsk region.

Di city of Kharkiv don come under heavy shelling for months.

Number of pipo wey don die

BBC News analysis of data from di Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (Acled) - one US-based non-profit group wey record political violence, puts di number of deaths from di start of di war up until 10 August at more than 13,000.

But experts say di total number of recorded deaths fit pass dat one.

Ukraine and Russia claim di number reache into di tens of thousands - but dia claims no match up and dem no fit independently verify am

Di United Nations (UN) say im no consider figures released by those wey dey involved in di conflict to be reliable.

Pipo wey don run

At least 12 million pipo don run comot dia homes since Russia invasion of Ukraine, di UN tok.

More than five million don comot go neighbouring kontris, while belief be say seven million pipo fit still dey displaced inside Ukraine imself.

However, hundreds of thousands of refugees don return to dia home kontri - especially to cities like Kyiv.

Di estimation be say more than 6.4m refugees don comot Ukraine go Europe from di start of di invasion up until 17 August, according to di United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

So far, one recent deal, wey don allow Ukraine once again to export grain through di Black Sea, remain di only diplomatic breakthrough for dis war.

Some see am as di basis for one eventual peace treaty.

Dis na long way off, and Ukraine don alreadi lose control of one fifth of im territory.