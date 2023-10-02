Apology or promo? How Basketmouth apologise give AY, di effect on Nigeria comedy industry

Wia dis foto come from, Basketmouth, AY Comedian/Facebook

one hour wey don pass

Nigeria comedian, Basketmouth don comot wit apology video wia im call out fellow comedian and actor, AY Makun over years of alleged beef.

Basketmouth wey im real name na Bright Okpocha tok for inside video wey im dey use advertise im show for Lagos say, "To my guy AY, I no know weda my apology go still make sense right now. But if e dey, abeg forgive me.

"And I wan make you know say I do forgive you for wetin you do or say wesa na knowingly or unknowingly, e don go and I just want make we live in peace and harmony."

As at now, AY neva ansa on top di recent apology video, wey Basketmouth admit na both apology and way to sell im November show.

Both comedians dey get fight for a long time now wey don cause some kain division for di Nigerian comedy industry.

For March dis year, Ayo Makun tok for inside interview, tok di genesis of dis particular beef.

So wetin come be di start of dis whole beef nau?

Richard Ayodeji Makun wey dey known as AY, bin grant media pesin, Chude Jideowo interview wia e shed more light about di several years of beef wey dey between im and anoda ogbonge comedian, Basket Mouth get for di industry.

For di interview wit Chude, AY bin tok how N30,000 bin cause wahala between im and im colleague, Basket Mouth, how di mata don divide dem and how di beef still dey ground till now and all efforts for peace between dem no work out.

E bin reveal say e bin run wedding gig on Basketmouth behalf as na di practice for di time and di lack of payment for dat particular work plus all di drama wey follow from di kasala to collect money, na im lead to di beef.

AY bin also reveal say e bin go Basketmouth wedding, but while im wife bin dey di guest list im no dey. E reeal for di interview say im bin get many missed opportunities sake of say Basketmouth refuse to dey di same stage as am.

AY tok for di interview say, "years later, afta God don bless di two of us, I jam Basketmouth for club, dey carry drink for hand. I go meet am say, dat tin wey happun for 2006, make we drop am. E look me say, 'I be beast, I no dey forgive', na so I carry my drink dance comot wia beast dey oo."

Later for April of dis same year, Basketmouth for interview wit di Honest Bunch podcast reveal say, "AY no be my friend, e neva don be my friend. I neva go im house, I neva don invite am personally, come my house. You no eva find a picture of me and am, e no dey.

Wetin happun be say na Alibaba call me say make I check dis guy out put am on. We for collabo do tinz togeda. But na dat time, I hear some tins wey I no suppose hear na im make me withdraw from am."

E go on to tok say 90% of di tins wey AY yarn for di interview na lie. Basketmouth reveal say even the wedding mata, na im friends im invite and e no even know say dem bin invte AY wife for di wedding cos dem get guest list.

E also reveal say di mata with di 30k wey AY bin yarn ay start di whole beef, na one time gig wey im give AY say dem no even work togeda before dat time, and reveal finally say dem pay am di money.

For July, AY run anoda interview with Teju Babyface, wia e reveal say, e go dey okay if e go im grave without say im reconcile with Basketmouth because im don try to make am work.

How comedians don react to Basketmouth apology video

As at now AY neva chook mouth on top di apology video wey Basket Mouth but di mata don get plenti pipo to chook mouth put di mata.

Fellow Comedian wey dey popularly known as SLK chook im mouth for inside di kwanta.

SLK, na one of di few comedians wey get dia Stand Up speial for Netflix, and di oda pesin na AY.

Im tok say peace dey good for di industry, but e no see di two comedians, as pipo wey go fit work tofeda.

SLK tell BBC Pidgin say, "I no tink say dem go fit do show togeda because dem be two different comedians. I tink say dia artistic differences no go fit to align wella for dem to collabo."

Anoda comedian wey chook mouth for dis mata na Otaghware Onodjayeke, di comedian wey dey popularly known as I Go Save hala for im Instagram story say, "Real men dey tok sorry."

Wia dis foto come from, @igosave/ Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, I Go Save and podcast host Nedu hail di aoplogy

All these dey comot as social media users for di app wey dem bin dey call X don yab Basketmouth and call di apology a PR move to sell show.

Dis na as for im April interview, Basketmouth bin dey call di Chude interview with AY say na ploy too to try sell tickets for im own show.