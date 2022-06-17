Golden State Warriors win di NBA title - Full game report

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

17 June 2022, 13:38 WAT New Informate 2 hours wey don pass

Di Golden State Warriors beat di Boston Celtics to claim dia fourth NBA title in eight years.

Dis go also be dia first title since 2018.

Di Warriors win 103-90 for game six for Boston to fit win di series 4-2.

Dem go also Be di first team wey dey go from di league's worst side to di championship in two years, afta dem finish di 2019-20 season with 15-50 record.

Stephen Curry, NBA Most Valuable player

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Stephen Curry wey bin win di most valuable player for d regular season, gbab di NBA Finals MVP for di first time.

Di 34 year old point guard bin average 311.2 points for di six games and score 34 points for Thursday's win with seven assists and seven rebound.

In fact, di Warriors coach Steve Kerr hala say "I dey thrilled for Steph. To me is na im crowning achievement to wetin don be ogbonge career.

I obviously dey thrilled for everyone as plenti pipo get and for am.

"But di thing with Steph be say without am, dis no for happun".

How Thursday NBA Finals follow waka

Di Celtics bin dey lead 14-2 afta di first four minutes and 22-16 late into di first quarter.

Then di Warriors come from back to give dem a 21-0 run to enta 27-22 with just ova 10 minutes to for di half.

When Curry score three three-pointers for di first six minutes of di third quarter wey move Golden State lead to 72-50, na so im point to im ring finger.