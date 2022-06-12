'I tell my boy to come down say I go face dis alone' - Ejiro Otarigho narrate how e drive burning tanker to save lives

Wia dis foto come from, Others

46 minutes wey don pass

''I just do one massive testimony for my church now wit members of my community, man wey drive burning tanker'' tok days afta e save residents from wetin for cause major disaster.

For one video wey don dey circulate online, Ejiro Otarigho drive di burning vehicle comot from one densely populated area for Agbarho Town, Ughelli North, Delta State, to reduce damage in case of explosion.

Im drive di truck go one area wit no houses or stores, im also escape di burning truck alive, as nobody injure

Oga Ejiro wey newly do traditional wedding tell BBC say na di community im dey stay

"Na dia I dey live, and we thank God for di problem wey im remove from our lives", im tok.

Ejiro narrate how e happun

Wia dis foto come from, Ejiro Otarigho

"Di incident happun on di 10th of June at about 7pm for evening.

I bin dey drive di tanker wey dey loaded wit fuel.

I bin don discharge some of di product and I just dey comot one of di places wia I go deliver some of di product

All of a sudden my boy just shout out say ‘Oga see fire’

Di area dey populated. Wen I see say di fire na massive one and e don begin bring out flame. I tell my boy make im come down so dat I go face di game all by myself

My boy jump down and I begin drive di truck for about 15 mins from wia e begin catch fire.

I drive go one open place wey dey close to di river.

My intention na to drive di truck directly to di river but wen I reach dia I see dem pack plenty cars for there.

I tell myself if I drive straight, di truck fit fall and explode and e go cause anoda gbege. So I drive di car to pack for di open space."

Dat na how Ejiro take save di day.

Oga Ejiro add am say im wife dey nine months pregnant and about to deliver and dis dey come four months afta im traditional wedding.

E tok say im follow wit community members go thank God for church.

Many Nigerians don praise di tanker driver for im courageous as dem commend am for di act of bravery.

Nigerians hail Ejiro as ''hero''

Plenti Nigerians enta social media to celebrate Ejiro and call am ''hero''.