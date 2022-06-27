Why Japan dey ask 37 million pipo to off lights

Japan goment don ask pipo for Tokyo and di surrounding area to use less electricity on Monday, as e warn say supplies go dey strained as di country dey face heatwave. Di Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect say demand for power to go dey "severe" dis afternoon local time. E say make pipo switch off unnecessary lights but still use air condition to avoid heatstroke. For weeks, officials don dey warn of a power crunch as temperatures dey rise. Over di weekend, di temperature for central Tokyo rise above 35C, while di city of Isesaki, wey dey northwest of di capital, record 40.2C. Dat na di highest temperature dem don eva record in June for Japan. June mark di start of summer in Japan, wen temperatures typically dey stay below 30C during di month.

For statement on Sunday, di ministry say excess generating capacity for electricity dey expected to drop to 3.7% on Monday afternoon in Tokyo and eight surrounding prefectures/districts. Dem say a buffer of 3% dey necessary for stable power supply. Di goment ask pipo to turn off all unnecessary lights for three hours from 15:00 Tokyo time (07:00 BST) while dem go "properly use air condition and drink plenti water (hydrating) during hot hours". Although electricity providers dey work to increase supply, di ministry say di situation dey "unpredictable" as temperatures dey climb. "If demand increase with sudden supply troubles, di reserve margin go fall below di minimum wey dey required of 3%," e tok. Japan power supply don dey tight since one earthquake happen for di northeastern region for March and e force some nuclear power plants to suspend operations. Officials also don close several old fossil fuel plants as dem dey attempt to cut carbon dioxide emissions. All dis issues, along with a rise in demand for electricity, don result to a power squeeze. Earlier for dis month, di Japanese goment tell households and companies to save as much electricity as possible during di summer. Meanwhile, Japanese public broadcaster NHK don report say dem don carry 46 pipo for Tokyo go hospital for suspected heatstroke, as of Sunday afternoon. Dem also report say one 94-year-old man for nearby Kawagoe city dey suspected to don die from di heatstroke condition. Di news dey come after Australian officials ask households for New South Wales - a state wey include di biggest city for di country Sydney - to switch off dia lights in di face of energy crisis. Na only last week den lift restrictions on di Australian wholesale energy market.