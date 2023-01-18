Nobel laureate and Philippine journalist Maria Ressa win tax evasion case

18 January 2023

One Philippine court don free journalist Maria Ressa and news outlet Rappler of tax evasion, for one move wey dem don hail as press freedom.

"Today, facts win, truth win, justice win," Ms Ressa, wey be say if dem convict am for di mata fit gbab jail term of up to 34 years tok.

Di Nobel laureate legal victory mark di end of a case wey start for 2018.

Ms Ressa, wey found Rappler, don be target of legal action wey Philippine goment launch.

Under former leader Rodrigo Duterte, di Philippine goment bin accuse Ms Ressa and Rappler of dodging tax payments wen e raise capital through im partnership wit foreign investors.

Philippines justice department bin don say Rappler issuance of financial instruments, wey dem sabi as Philippine Depositary Receipts, to foreign investors Omidyar Network and North Base Media don generate taxable income worth 141.86m pesos (£2.1m; $2.58m) wey im no declare for 2015.

Ms Ressa and Rappler deny di charges and say di transactions involve legitimate financial mechanisms wey no dey generate taxable income.

For im decision, di Philippines' Court of Tax Appeals say di prosecutors don fail to prove dia guilt beyond reasonable doubt, and conclude say Ms Ressa and Rappler no gain from di transactions, according to Rappler report on di verdict.

Speaking to reporters afta di verdict, Ms Ressa hail am as a victory for "every Filipino wey don ever dey unjustly accused".

"Dis charges dey politically motivated, dem dey incredible to us, abuse of power wey wan stop journalists from doing dia jobs. Dis cases na wia capital markets, rule of law, and press freedom meet," she tok.

Ms Ressa lawyer Francis Lim say, e fit get repercussions for oda businesses wey wan raise capital if dem don declare Philippine Depositary Receipts to be taxable income.

Di Philippines' National Union of Journalists say di tax evasion case show di increasing use of law for pay back and intimidation against journalists and civil society.

"While colleagues similarly face legal challenges - from libel to made-up terrorism charges - in relation to dia work, we take inspiration from dis acquittal say if we stand up and hold di line, we fit win," di union tok for one statement.

Di Philippine goment don repeatedly try to shut down Rappler, wey don do critical stories of Oga Duterte administration.

For January 2018, e revoke di news outlet operation licence and say Rappler, wey get two US investors, don violate one clause for di constitution wey limit media ownership to Philippine citizens.

For 2022, regulators again order di shutdown of Rappler. Di outlet tok in response say e no go close and e go challenge di order in court.

Dem bin first convict Ms Ressa of libel and sentence am to up to six years for prison for June 2020. Dem later free am on bail.

Wednesday acquittal no be di end of Ms Ressa and Rappler legal katakata, as dem still dey face three active court cases.