Attack on US convoy for Anambra, JSF don begin rescue operation

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

10 minutes wey don pass

Di Joint Security Forces don begin operation to rescue three pipo wey some 'hoodlums' gbab after dem attack one convoy of staff of U S Consulate for Ogbaru local goment area of Anambra state on Tuesday.

Di attackers also kill four pipo and burn dia bodies, Ikenga Tochukwu tok inside statement.

No US citizen dey di convoy wen di attack happun.

''Di hoodlums murder two of di PMF operatives, and two staff of di Consulate, and set dia bodies ablaze and their vehicles. Also, di arsonist/murderers on sighting di responding joint security forces abduct two Police operatives, di driver of di second vehicle and took to di heels. No U S citizen dey di convoy''

Di US Mission to Nigeria also confam di attack and say

“We confam say an incident happun on 16 May for Anambra state. U.S. Mission Nigeria personnel dey working with Nigerian security services to investigate.

Di security of our personnel dey always paramount, and we take extensive precautions wen we dey organize trips to di field. We no get further comment at dis time.” Di U.S. Embassy, Abuja tell BBC.

Anambra na of di states for di south east wia attacks by unknown gunmen dey happun too much.

For one interview in 2022, di state govnor, Charlse Soludo say di pipo wey dey terrorise di state na ''100% Igbo''

Dis gunmen dey attack and kill pipo wey include travellers, police officer, army officer, politicians and so on.