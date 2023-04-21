In fotos: How Muslims across di world dey celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

21 April 2023, 11:51 WAT New Informate one minute wey don pass

Pipo around di world dey celebrate di 2023 Eid al-Fitr afta dem finish dia fasting.

Di holy month of Ramadan na wen Muslim around di world dey observe fasting and prayer and celebration dey follow am.

Di Sultan of Sokoto wey be leader of Nigerian Muslims on Friday announce sighting of new moon wey bring Ramadan fasting to an end and make Friday Eid el Fitr.

Muslims across di world dey celebrate Eid al Fitr, wey mark di end of di holy month of Ramadan for di Islamic Lunar calendar.

Na di moon sighting committee dey officially announce di date of Salah afta di end of Ramadan.

For Nigeria federal goment declare 21 and 24 April, 2023 public holiday to mark di Eid al fitr celebration.

During di celebration, dem go spend time wit family, offer gifts and also give to charity.

BBC Pidgin compile fotos of di celebration around di world.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Saudi security forces stand guard next to the Imam as e deliver di morning prayer Eid sermon for di Grand Mosque for di holy city of Mecca on di first day of Eid al-Fitr.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Muslims afta dem pray during di Eid al-Fitr celebration for Turin, Italy

Wia dis foto come from, Mohammed Bawayo Bala/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Crowd of worshipers for di Eid celebration wey Shehu of Borno Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai attend for Maiduguri, Borno state Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Muslims take selfie during di Eid al-Fitr celebration for Turin, Italy

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Afghan refugees exchange greetings afta dem perform Eid al-Fitr prayer for one mosque for Kazana Refugees camp for di outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Muslims perform di Eid al-Fitr prayer for di Mohammad Al-Amin Mosque during di first day of di Eid al-Fitr holiday for Beirut, Lebanon

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Cannon shoot to mark di end of di Ramadan, while di Muslims gada to perform di Eid al-Fitr prayer outside for Bahrain

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Indonesian Muslims gada to perform Eid al-Fitr prayer for Depok, West Java, Indonesia

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) pose for foto afta im perform di Eid al-Fitr prayer for di Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque for Istanbul, Turkiye

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Muslims worshippers greet each oda as dem prepare to take part morning prayer for di Hagia Sofia for Istanbul