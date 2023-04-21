In fotos: How Muslims across di world dey celebrate Eid al-Fitr
Pipo around di world dey celebrate di 2023 Eid al-Fitr afta dem finish dia fasting.
Di holy month of Ramadan na wen Muslim around di world dey observe fasting and prayer and celebration dey follow am.
Di Sultan of Sokoto wey be leader of Nigerian Muslims on Friday announce sighting of new moon wey bring Ramadan fasting to an end and make Friday Eid el Fitr.
Muslims across di world dey celebrate Eid al Fitr, wey mark di end of di holy month of Ramadan for di Islamic Lunar calendar.
Na di moon sighting committee dey officially announce di date of Salah afta di end of Ramadan.
For Nigeria federal goment declare 21 and 24 April, 2023 public holiday to mark di Eid al fitr celebration.
During di celebration, dem go spend time wit family, offer gifts and also give to charity.
BBC Pidgin compile fotos of di celebration around di world.
Saudi security forces stand guard next to the Imam as e deliver di morning prayer Eid sermon for di Grand Mosque for di holy city of Mecca on di first day of Eid al-Fitr.