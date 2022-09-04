Kenya don extradite di second most wanted fugitive for US

Wia dis foto come from, DCI Kenya Wetin we call dis foto, Abdi Hussein Ahmed na di second for di list of US Most wanted fugitives

25 minutes wey don pass

Kenya don extradite Abdi Hussein Ahmed, aka Abu Khadi to America on Saturday, on top accuse of wild life and drug trafficking.

Na on August 31, Hon Roseline Aganyo issue di orders wey lead to di extradition.

For statement wey di Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for Kenya release, Abdi Hussein bin dey charged for indictment with Moazu Kromah, aka “Ayoub,” aka “Ayuba,” aka “Kampala Man;” Amara Cherif, aka “Bamba Issiaka;” and Mansur Mohamed Surur, aka “Mansour”.

Dem say dem follow participate fir conspiracy to traffic Rhinoceros horns and Elephant ivory, wey worth pass $7 million. Di two animals na protected wildlife species.

Dis one follow di illegal poaching of more than 35 rhinos and ova 100 elephants.

Dis indictment dem dey come afta di U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and di Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) collabo to do dia investigation.

A federal grand jury for di Southern District of New York na im charge Ahmed and im cohorts with drg charge of possessing to distribute ova one kilogram of heroine. Dat one come with minimum of ten years for prison.

How dem tak gbab Abdi Hussein Ahmed

Wia dis foto come from, DCI Kenya Wetin we call dis foto, Announcement of Abdi Hussein Ahmed extradition

DCI reveal say dem gbab Abdi Hussein Ahmed for 3 August by detectives.

Dis follow one early morning raid for Maua, Meru County wia e bin dey stay for rented room.

Di detectives bin get di information wia im dey stay through dia anonymous hotline.

Ahmed arrest dey come afta dem arrest im accomplice Badru Abdul Aziz Saleh, alias “Badro” on May 31.

One week afta bin announce a reward if $1 million.

Extradition law for Kenya

Extradition for Kenya dey happun afta di kontri receive di request and get dia own court case on weda to allow di extradition to happun.

Dis na according to di provisions of Section 8 of di extradition act

Nigeria, for west Africa also get US requests for Extradition. Notable among such request na di extradition request for di kontri embattled super cop.

Abba Kyari extradtion

On Monday 29 August , Federal High Court for Abuja throway one suit wey di Federal Goment of Nigeria file to extradite di suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, go di United States of America.

Justice Ekwo say goment no get basis to file di extradition request since dem don already put Kyari on trial for Nigeria in relation to di allegations against am for America.

US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) bin bring fraud allegation case against one of di personnel of di Nigeria Police Force, DCP Abba Kyari.

