Tyson Fury want Anthony Joshua to sign fight contract by Thursday

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Tyson Fury don ask Anthony Joshua to "give British fans wetin dem want" and sign one contract for heavyweight world-title fight for December.

WBC champion Fury, 34, bin give im fellow kontri man Joshua, 32, ultimatum to sign by Monday, but for social media in don extend di deadline to Thursday.

Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn says in dey "baffled" by Fury latest demands.

"Di ball dey ya hand, everytin dey ground," Fury tok.

"We get [broadcasters] BT, DAZN and ESPN all on di same page, dem dey happy wit everything.

"If you get any dignity and pride in you, you go sign dis contract today.

"I dey chuck you massive bone but I know say I fit punch your face so I dey willing to give you opportunity. Let di British fans get wetin dem want."

For one interview wit BBC Radio 5 Live, Hearn respond say im "absolutely no get idea" wetin Fury go do next.

"I no tin say wey dey a million miles away but I no know really weda Tyson Fury want dis fight," Hearn add.

"I tink im just wan fight Manuel Charr on 3 December, but I no tink say any oda pesin wan fight. Hopefully we go fit move ahead ahead.

"We go carry on and while hope dey, we no go stop to dey try.

"From both side, I no fit fault di process of trying to make sure di biggest fight for British history happun. Di only tin I fit to fault be say we no know wia we stand.

"One minute im no fight again, later im wan fight; one minute im don retire, one minute im dey fight Manuel Charr. Im just give anoda offer to Derek Chisora. I no know."

Joshua team don already verbally accept Fury offer of one 60-40 purse split for fight on 3 December, and television executives from BT Sport and streaming service DAZN bin plan to meet on Monday.

Last month, Joshua fail to regain di WBA (Super), WBO and IBF belts for one rematch wit Oleksandr Usyk, diafore im lose di split decision.