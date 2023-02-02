Our investigation show na officer Vandi shoot gun wey kill Bolanle Raheem - Ajah police

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos govt Wetin we call dis foto, Bolanle Raheem

one hour wey don pass

Di trial of police officer Vandi Drambi continue for court on Thursday as two police officers come give testimony unto wetin happun on Christmas Day 2022 wen bullet hit and kill Lagos lawyer Bolanle Raheem.

Officer Drambi dey face one count of murder for Lagos High Court TBS say e allegedly shoot and kill di lawyer.

Inspector Olagunju Olatunji na di second witness to take di stand on Thursday.

Im don serve 18 years wit di Nigeria Police Force and dey work for di same police station wit di accused officer Vandi.

Oga Olatunji tell court say im be di investigating police officer of di case before dem transfer am out go State Criminal Investigation Department SCID.

E narrate in details tins wey happun after dem receive report say one officer allegedly shot and kill sombodi for Ajah.

'Bullet dey miss for im gun after di incident'

Wetin we call dis foto, Police officer Vandi Drambi

Officer Olatunji tell court say “I dey inside police station on dat 25 Dec, around 1pm, one Enema Titilayo run come station and report case of conspiracy and shooting. We alert di DPO and im come down. Me, di DPO and odas move wit di patrol vehicle to di Budo hospital wia dem rush one Barrister Bolanle Raheem”.

E add say di hospital management refer dem to Doren Hospital, and dem move along wit victim Bolanle Raheem to dia, say na for hospital dem meet di deceased husband.

According to him, from Doreen hospital dem refer dem to Grandville Hospital wia di doctor confirm Bolanle Raheem dead.

After dat, dem draft officers wey carri di corpse to the Mainland hospital and deposit her corpse. E add say im see di defendant for Budo Hospital and im dey hide under di staircase.

“We investigate the case. Di suspect give im statement, di complainant give im own statement and we visit di scene of di incident” na so e tok.

According to am, dem later transfer di case to di State Criminal investigation Department SCID for further discrete investigation.

Wen di prosecution counsel wey be di attorney general of Lagos state ask am wetin be dia findings for di case before dem transfer am away, e say “Our investigation reveal say di defendant fire di gun wey kill di woman”.

Wen dem ask am weda e know di defendant before di incident, e respond say “I know di defendant as a member of our team, I no know much about him unto say dem just transfer me to di station for November”.

During further cross examination di defense counsel Adetokunbo Odutola ask am whether im dey dia wen di incident happun, e say no.

About di guns on duty dat day, Oga Olatunji say only two officers book gun dat day, inspector Vandi and one other officer, “Wen di incident happun and we check dia guns, inspector Vandi gun dey miss two bullets, while di oda officer own dey complete”.

E add say “wen di incident happun, wen we reach di hospital, I see inspector Vandi dey hide under di stair case, and e wear mufti and e carry gun”.

Wen dem ask am why im conclude say na di officer kill di victim, e say “wen e shoot di deceased, di victim husband come down and hold di officer and carri him follow go hospital. Anoda reason be say dem dey three officers, two hold gun, wen dem return dia guns to di station, na only Supol Vandi gun dey shot of two bullets while di oda officer own dey complete”.

Di witness say im third reason be say di defendant bin dey hide under di staircase for di hospital wen dem reach dia and e wear mufti ontop police trouser carri gun.

Di defense counsel ask am weda e go surprise am say di victim husband and di sister no tok say dem see di defendant shoot.

E respond say yes e go surprise am.

Testimony by anoda police officer

Wetin we call dis foto, lawyers for court

Inspector Sunday Akagu anoda prosecution witness don earlier tell court say im dey duty on di day di incident happun and im tok wit di defendant after di incident.

“We bin dey on patrol dat day wen our DPO call us distress call say make all of us return back to di station. Wen we reach station, di DPO enter di car and we drive to di hospital” na so e tok.

According to him, wen di DPO meet di defendant, e ask am wetin happun. E respond say ‘wen we reach office, we go tok am’.

E say “wen we reach station, di defendant tell me ‘odogwu give me one ammunition’ but I say no, why I go give you my ammunition, I no give am”.

Wen di prosecution team ask am how many dem dey for di patrol vehicle wey carri dem go hospital, e say five pipo, but tension dey so e no fit no di exact number.