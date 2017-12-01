Your message has been sent successfully.

While we aim to read all emails, we cannot guarantee a response due to the volume of correspondence we receive.

If you have sent a complaint we aim to respond within 14 days but it depends on what your complaint is about and how many others we need to investigate and respond to.

Please read 'What happens to your complaint' for our full procedures and how we consider the issues raised in complaints and other feedback we receive.

For general enquiries please use our feedback page.