Image copyright Getty/BBC Image example President Buhari bin try dey active for social media as im dey share things wey happen for im government

As 2018 don land, e go soon reach three years wey President Muhammadu Buhari don siddon for office.

Since when im start work for May 2015, e don pass 2,500 tweet wey im don drop for Twitter.

Na December 2014 im enter Twitter but e be like say na when im become president Buhari account come dey very active.

People dey chook eye well-well for anything wey Buhari or anybodi wey for im government talk for social media.

See di 15 tweets wey shake ground for dis Buhari government.

Mr Buhari say im government dey put eye for security mata well-well

Na for 2017 new year speech im talk dis one and people happy because of di Boko Haram palava and di Chibok girls wey dem kidnap.

'I dey go London for sick leave'

Di president bin use Twitter to talk say im dey travel go United Kingdom for medical check-up. Im return for March 2017.

'Na three years since dem kidnap Chibok school girls'

Di President follow other Nigerians enter Chibok girls palava and how dem go return dem to dia family dem.

'Na so David Babachir Lawal and Ayo Oke take comot for government'

Mr Buhari come talk say dem go do full investigation. Nigerians still dey wait to hear wetin happen.

'82 of our daughters don come house'

Di President carry foto of 82 Chibok girls wey Boko Haram release show for Twitter. Im come promise say dem go find di girls wey remain.

'My people, I dey come, I wan reach London small'

When dis tweet land, people wonder say 'hope no problem o, Oga President. Tell us wetin dey do you.'

After dis, oga Buhari drop letter for National Assembly say Vice President Yemi Osinbajo go sidon in charge.

'I go talk to everybody by 7AM tomorrow'

After three months for abroad, Oga Buhari finally retweet to im fellow country people dem.

'Dis economy wey we dey handle don already spoil finish'

Di President bin talk dis one wen im dey do meeting wit di Ministers of Budget, Finance, and the Governor of the Central Bank.

'Nigeria don comot from recession'

According to wetin National Bureau of Statistics talk, Mr Buhari talk say im don dey deliver on some of di campaign promise im tell im people before e enter as president.

'Oga Donald Trump abeg help us make we collect money wey dem don thief from Nigeria

Di President meet im fellow president from America for meeting. Na im e talk say part of wetin dem talk na how to find all di money wey dem don thief from di country plus how dem go face terrorism mata.

'We go start non-stop express train service between Abuja and Kaduna'

Mr Buhari talk say dem go commission di new train wey go dey run between di two cities for December 2017. E never sure whether e don start or not.

'We don dey bring our pickin dem wey dey for Libya'

President Muhammadu Buhari carry mouth talk say dem go bring back all di young people wey don enter Libya after tori comot say dem dey sell dem like slaves for dia.

'Wetin Atiku dey talk say I no fit enter America for 15 years na lie'

Dis na wetin di President talk after former Vice President Atiku Abubakar carry mouth talk tori say dem bin ban Oga Buhari from America.

'Before-before wen I be Head of State, na guilty be your case until you dey innocent…'

Mr Buhari dey compare how corruption fight be when im be Army Head of State and now when im don become civilian president.

'I dey sympathize wit fellow Nigerians as fuel no dey…'

Oga president write letter give im country people on top fuel scarcity palava wey people face for December 2017.