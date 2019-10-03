Image copyright Getty Images

One new study wey don cause serious argument say na waste of time for most pipo to reduce di amount of red or process meat like beef and pork meat among odas wey dem dey chop.

Dis na because di evidence to show weda e dey risky to dia health dey weak and small, according to di new research wey dem publish for Annals of Internal Medicine.

Bradley Johnston wey be associate professor of community health for Dalhousie University in Halifax, Canada, na im lead di 14-member international team wey do dis new research.

"Based on di research, we no fit beat chest tok say eating red or processed meat dey cause cancer, diabetes or heart disease," e tok.

Oga Johnston, tell BBC News say "Di right choice for majority of pipo, but not for everyone, na to continue to dey chop meat as dem dey chop am before."

"We no dey tok say risk no dey, wetin we dey tok be say na only very small benefit dey even if pesin reduce di amount of red meat wey im dey chop, very low reduction of cancer and odas na im we notice."

Di researchers come conclude say make those wey like red meat no stop to dey chop because of health reason.

Di researchers review di same evidence odas bin don look before and publish dia findings inside Annals of Internal Medicine

Some experts don praise di researchers for dis beta torchlighting but odas say dis "dangerously misguided" research "fit put pipo for risk."

Some public health researchers say make di journal editors delay to publish dis research.

For one statement, scientists for Harvard warn say di conclusion of dis research dey "harm di strength and brain work of nutrition science and make pipo for public no too trust scientific research."

For plenti years, public health bodies worldwide dey advise pipo to limit di amount of red and processed meat wey dem dey eat because of concern say e dey link to heart disease, cancer and oda sickness.

Wetin be red or processed meat?

Red meat include beef, lamb, pork, veal and venison but chicken, duck and game birds no count as red meat.

Processed meat na those wey dem either preserve not to spoil quick or meat wey dem change di taste - and di main methods na smoking, curing, or to add salt or preservatives.

Pure mince no count as processed, but bacon, sausages, hot dogs, salami, corned beef, pates and ham na processed meat.

Dem dey bad for di health?

One of di main concerns of red or processed meat na around bowel cancer.

World Health Organization International Agency for Research on Cancer create ogbonge headline all ova di world wen dem tok say processed meats dey cause cancer.

Dem also tok say red meats dey "probably carcinogenic (e fit cause cancer)" but dis dey limited to evidence.

How pipo take receive dis new study?

Statisticians support di way dem take conduct di study.

Kevin McConway, emeritus professor of applied statistics for Open University, tok say na "extremely comprehensive piece of work" .

And Prof. David Spiegelhalter, from University of Cambridge, say: "Dis study no find good evidence of important health benefits from reducing meat red meat. In fact, e no find any good evidence at all."

How much red meat pipo suppose eat?

UK NHS advise anyone wey dey chop more than 90g of red or processed meat a day to reduce am to 70g a day, on average.

Public Health England oga for nutrition science, Prof Louis Levy say, "All ova di world, proofs don show say make pipo wey dey chop red and processed meat limit dia amount."

"While red meat fit form part of healthy diet, eating too much fit increase risk to develop bowel cancer,"