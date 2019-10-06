Image copyright Other

Millennials particularly di ones dem born between 1990s to early-2000s na di loneliest generation, according to a new survey of American adults.

Di YouGov poll find out say 30% of millennials say dem always feel lonely, compared to 20% of Generation X and just 15% of baby boomers i.e pipo wey person who was born between 1946 and 1964.

YouGov, wey gada 1,254 US adults, no explore why millennials dey feel so lonely. But e tok say previous studies show say fit be contributing factor social media and internet addiction fit be a contributing factor.

E show one study from di University of Pennsylvania wey identify a link between social media use and reduced wellbeing.

Bad as e worry reach, just over one in five (22%) millennials wey YouGov conduct di survey on, tok say dem no get friends. By difference, just 16% of Gen Xers wey dem born between 1965 and 1980 and 9% of baby boomers say di same.

Loneliness palava

Di YouGov poll na di latest piece of research to show di palava of high levels of loneliness, particularly among younger generations.

One 2018 study by di health insurance company Cigna exposed di extent of di loneliness epidemic inside America wia nearly half of 20,000 adults wey dem ask question ontop dis mata report say sometimes or always feeling alone or left out, wit young pipo most affected.

Research from oda kontries, including di UK, Canada, Australia and Japan, show how large dis problem don spread.

In 2018 BBC bin conduct one online survey of 55,000 pipo from around the world. E find out levels of loneliness dey highest among 16- to 24-year-olds.

Loneliness affects mental and physical health. Research suggests say being socially withdrawn for prolonged periods fit put pesin for dis same risk like premature death to obesity, air pollution or smoking 15 cigarettes per day.