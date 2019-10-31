Adamu Misa dey live with constant regret afta him decison

Adamu decide say im no go vaccinate im child of polio and dis decision leave im son Buhari wit near limb deformities.

Adamu now dey actively promote di message of vaccination and di benefits to anti-vaxers wey be pipo wey no believe in vaccines, wey dey live for im community.

‘I go show dem my pikin’ na wetin Adamu tok.

Nigeria go soon dey declared polio free by mid 2020 if new cases no re-appear but vaccination workers say dem still dey face opposition from pipo wey no believe in di vaccinations.

Producer: Charles Mgbolu (BBC Health Reporter)