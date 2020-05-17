Michael Igwe: U.S based Nigerian doctor dey use Igbo worship songs help COVID-19 patients

E get songs wey our forefathers dey take praise dis God, wen you sing am, your God go begin reason you, one doctor wey sabi sing for im patients tell BBC.

Dr. Michael Igwe wey be U.S based Nigerian doctor say na dis kain songs im dey take make im COVID-19 patients relax.