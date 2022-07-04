Di 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations aka WAFCON kick-off on Saturday 2 July.

Defending champions Nigeria name Asisat Oshoala and Ashleigh Plumptre for dia provisional squad for di tournament.

Head coach Randy Waldrum leave out in-form players Gift Monday and Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene from di team.

Nigeria Football Federation go reduce di 32-player group wey dem announce to 28 for mid-June.

Na dat final list of players go represent di kontri for di biggest women football tournament for di continent.

Dis na five tins you need know ahead of Women's Afcon 2022.