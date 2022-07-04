Live
Nigeria Super Falcons dey face South Africa Banyana Banyana for Moulay Hassan stadium
Una welcome to BBC Pidgin live coverage of di Wafcon 2022 tournament as Nigeria Super Falcons dey face di Banyana Banyana of South Africa for Moulay Hassan stadium
By Jelilat Olawale and Fiona Equere
See di line up for Nigeria vs South Africa
Nigeria line up
01 Oluehi Tochukwu
03 Osinachi Ohale
04 Plumptre Megan
05 Onome Ebi
07 Payne Antionette
08 Asisat Oshoala
09 Onumonu Chukwwufunmnaya
10 Rita Chikwelu
15 Rasheedat Ajibade
18 Halimatu Ayinde
20 Alozie Chinwen
South Africa line up
16 Andile Dlamini
02 Lebohang Ramalepe
08 Hildah Magaia
09 Noxolo Cesane
10 Linda Motlhalo
11 Thembi Kgatlana
12 Jermaine Seoposenwe
13Bambanani Nolufefe
15 Refiloe janeiro 18
18 Sibulele Holweni
Game don start
First half of di match don already begin.
Nigeria vs South Africa: Super Falcons match against Banyana Banyana to begin soon
Nigeria go open dia 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations tournament wit di match against South Africa on Monday.
Di super falcons wey be di defending champions go play Banyana Banyana for dia first match for group C.
Di crunch match go hold between di two ogbonge kontris for Moulay Hassan stadium for Rabat by 6pm (Nigeria time).
Nigeria vs South Africa match preview, team news
We dey welcome una to our live coverage as Nigeria Super Falcons dey open dia 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations tournament wit di match against South Africa on Monday.