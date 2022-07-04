Nigeria vs South Africa
Nigeria Super Falcons dey face South Africa Banyana Banyana for Moulay Hassan stadium

Una welcome to BBC Pidgin live coverage of di Wafcon 2022 tournament as Nigeria Super Falcons dey face di Banyana Banyana of South Africa for Moulay Hassan stadium

By Jelilat Olawale and Fiona Equere

All dem times wey dem write be UK

  1. See di line up for Nigeria vs South Africa

    Nigeria line up

    01 Oluehi Tochukwu

    03 Osinachi Ohale

    04 Plumptre Megan

    05 Onome Ebi

    07 Payne Antionette

    08 Asisat Oshoala

    09 Onumonu Chukwwufunmnaya

    10 Rita Chikwelu

    15 Rasheedat Ajibade

    18 Halimatu Ayinde

    20 Alozie Chinwen

    South Africa line up

    16 Andile Dlamini

    02 Lebohang Ramalepe

    08 Hildah Magaia

    09 Noxolo Cesane

    10 Linda Motlhalo

    11 Thembi Kgatlana

    12 Jermaine Seoposenwe

    13Bambanani Nolufefe

    15 Refiloe janeiro 18

    18 Sibulele Holweni

  2. Game don start

    First half of di match don already begin.

  3. Five things you need sabi about Women's Africa Cup of Nations for Morocco

    Di 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations aka WAFCON kick-off on Saturday 2 July.

    Defending champions Nigeria name Asisat Oshoala and Ashleigh Plumptre for dia provisional squad for di tournament.

    Head coach Randy Waldrum leave out in-form players Gift Monday and Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene from di team.

    Nigeria Football Federation go reduce di 32-player group wey dem announce to 28 for mid-June.

    Na dat final list of players go represent di kontri for di biggest women football tournament for di continent.

    Dis na five tins you need know ahead of Women's Afcon 2022.

  4. Nigeria vs South Africa: Super Falcons match against Banyana Banyana to begin soon

    Nigeria go open dia 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations tournament wit di match against South Africa on Monday.

    Di super falcons wey be di defending champions go play Banyana Banyana for dia first match for group C.

    Di crunch match go hold between di two ogbonge kontris for Moulay Hassan stadium for Rabat by 6pm (Nigeria time).

    Nigeria vs South Africa match preview, team news

  5. Welcome!

    We dey welcome una to our live coverage as Nigeria Super Falcons dey open dia 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations tournament wit di match against South Africa on Monday.

