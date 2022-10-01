Arsenal go monitor injury doubts Thomas Partey, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Kieran Tierney dey follow concussion protocol but fit dey available, while Martin Odegaard and Reiss Nelson dey expected to return for selection.

Emile Smith Rowe dey out until December afta im undergo groin surgery, while Mohamed Elneny also be long-term absentee.

Tottenham need to assess Dejan Kulusevski, wey suffer muscle issue while im bin dey away on international duty wit Sweden.

Captain Hugo Lloris and defender Ben Davies also be doubts afta dem miss international duty, while dis game fit come too soon for Lucas Moura.