Arsenal vs Tottenham live update - Gunners start Partey, Jesus while Kulusevski miss out for Spurs

Premier League leaders Arsenal welcome North London rivals Tottenham to Emirates Stadium for Matchday 9.

By Moseph Ekine

All dem times wey dem write be UK

  1. Arsenal head to head stats against Spurs

    Arteta
    • Arsenal don record six straight Premier League home wins, including three dis season.
    • However, dem don go eight top-flight matches without clean sheet for Emirates Stadium since March 2-0 victory versus Leicester.
    • Only one of dia 17 Premier League goals dis season don come from right-foot shot.
    • Mikel Arteta dey unbeaten for all seven of im North London derbies for Emirates Stadium for league and cup, both as player (W3, D2) and manager (two wins).
    • Gabriel Jesus dey unbeaten for all 50 Premier League matches wey im don score, winning 47 of those fixtures.
    • However, di Brazilian don net only once in nine league appearances versus Spurs.

  2. Premier League fixtures today

    Aside from di North London derby today, six oda Premier League matches go take place too. Five of dem go start by 15:00.

    Arsenal v Tottenham (12:30)

    Bournemouth v Brentford

    Crystal Palace v Chelsea

    Fulham v Newcastle

    Liverpool v Brighton

    Southampton v Everton

    West Ham v Wolves (17:30)

  3. How Arsenal and Tottenham line up

    Arsenal v Tottenham (12:30)

    Oleksandr Zinchenko start for Arsenal despite minor injury doubt, while Martin Odegaard return.

    Dejan Kulusevski no dey di squad for Tottenham afta im pick up muscle injury on international duty.

    Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Partey, Gabriel, Saka, Odegaard, Jesus, Martinelli, Saliba, Xhaka, Zinchenko.

    Tottenham XI: Lloris, Hojbjerg, Heung-min, Richarlison, Kane, Emerson, Perisic, Dier, Romero, Bentancur, Lenglet.

  4. How tins look for table

    Arsenal v Tottenham (12:30)

    Premier League table
  5. Head-to-head

    Tottenham don win only two of their last 37 league fixtures wen dem dey away to Arsenal (D14, L21).

    Arsenal don score for 23 consecutive home league games against Spurs since dem draw 0-0 for Highbury for November 1998.

  6. Team news

    Arsenal go monitor injury doubts Thomas Partey, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

    Kieran Tierney dey follow concussion protocol but fit dey available, while Martin Odegaard and Reiss Nelson dey expected to return for selection.

    Emile Smith Rowe dey out until December afta im undergo groin surgery, while Mohamed Elneny also be long-term absentee.

    Tottenham need to assess Dejan Kulusevski, wey suffer muscle issue while im bin dey away on international duty wit Sweden.

    Captain Hugo Lloris and defender Ben Davies also be doubts afta dem miss international duty, while dis game fit come too soon for Lucas Moura.

  7. Welcome!

    Good morning and welcome to BBC Pidgin live-text update of di Premier League match between Arsenal and dia neighbours Tottenham Hotspur.

    Dis two North London rivals meeting today na one of seven Premier League fixtures wey do take place today.

    Stay wit us as we go bring you uodate live from Emirates Stadium wen di match start by 12:30.

