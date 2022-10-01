Live
Arsenal vs Tottenham live update - Gunners start Partey, Jesus while Kulusevski miss out for Spurs
Premier League leaders Arsenal welcome North London rivals Tottenham to Emirates Stadium for Matchday 9.
Live Reporting
By Moseph Ekine
All dem times wey dem write be UK
Arsenal head to head stats against Spurs
Premier League fixtures today
Aside from di North London derby today, six oda Premier League matches go take place too. Five of dem go start by 15:00.
Arsenal v Tottenham (12:30)
Bournemouth v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v Newcastle
Liverpool v Brighton
Southampton v Everton
West Ham v Wolves (17:30)
How Arsenal and Tottenham line up
Arsenal v Tottenham (12:30)
Oleksandr Zinchenko start for Arsenal despite minor injury doubt, while Martin Odegaard return.
Dejan Kulusevski no dey di squad for Tottenham afta im pick up muscle injury on international duty.
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Partey, Gabriel, Saka, Odegaard, Jesus, Martinelli, Saliba, Xhaka, Zinchenko.
Tottenham XI: Lloris, Hojbjerg, Heung-min, Richarlison, Kane, Emerson, Perisic, Dier, Romero, Bentancur, Lenglet.
How tins look for table
Arsenal v Tottenham (12:30)
Head-to-head
Tottenham don win only two of their last 37 league fixtures wen dem dey away to Arsenal (D14, L21).
Arsenal don score for 23 consecutive home league games against Spurs since dem draw 0-0 for Highbury for November 1998.
Team news
Arsenal go monitor injury doubts Thomas Partey, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu.
Kieran Tierney dey follow concussion protocol but fit dey available, while Martin Odegaard and Reiss Nelson dey expected to return for selection.
Emile Smith Rowe dey out until December afta im undergo groin surgery, while Mohamed Elneny also be long-term absentee.
Tottenham need to assess Dejan Kulusevski, wey suffer muscle issue while im bin dey away on international duty wit Sweden.
Captain Hugo Lloris and defender Ben Davies also be doubts afta dem miss international duty, while dis game fit come too soon for Lucas Moura.
Welcome!
Good morning and welcome to BBC Pidgin live-text update of di Premier League match between Arsenal and dia neighbours Tottenham Hotspur.
Dis two North London rivals meeting today na one of seven Premier League fixtures wey do take place today.
Stay wit us as we go bring you uodate live from Emirates Stadium wen di match start by 12:30.