On 19 October, 2020, one man go EndSars protest for Auchi, Edo Stae, na so bullet from di gun wey soldiers bin dey shoot land am for leg.
Ohimai Stephen Asekhame, 29, ginger carry im friends follow bodi go to protest against police brutality, at di time e still dey run im polytechnic studies.
Di incident make am lose im leg.
"I lose my leg wen solder bin dey shoot gun and one come make contact with my leg. I bin dey protest sake of say we as youth get to protest any bad tin wey we see so e go dey beta. Howeva I no regret say I say I protest".
More dan 40 #EndSARS protesters still dey prison without trial - Amnesty Int'l
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Two years afta di #EndSARS protest one human rights group
say more dan 40 of di protesters still dey for goment prison.
Amnesty International for im report in remembrance of di 20 October
2020 #EndSARS protest, say more dan 40 of di protesters wey di Nigeria goment
bin arrest dat dat still dey prison without any trial.
Di international human rights group say all di panels wey
goment set up to investigate police impunity don fail to deliver justice to
hundreds of victims of police brutality.
“Di fact say dem neva bring anybody to justice over di
killing di tortue and killings for #EndSARS protesters na stain on Nigeria
human rights records. Meanwhile, human rights violations by police still dey continue
without end,” Osai Ojigho, Director of di human right group tok.
Nigerian celebs remember EnderSars protest
Celebrities for Nigeria don take to social media to remember two years after #EndSARS Protest happun across di kontri.
For October 2020, many Nigerian youths bin enta streets for some states of di federation to protest against police brutality and call for di disbandment of one police unit, di Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
Musician, Timi Dakolo twee say dem no go ever forget wetin happun for October 2020.
''We no go forget'', dis na how most pipo dey tag dia tweets as di remembrance dey hold hold today.
#EndSARSMemorial2 at 7am(gmt) na di second leading trend ontop Twitter for Nigeria.
#LekkiMassacre na im be di number one trend - Nigerian youths allege say army fire live bullet and kill plenti protesters for di Lekki Toll Gate on di night of 20 October but di goment say dis no be true.
Live Reporting
All dem times wey dem write be UK
Police use tear gas pursue protesters for Lekki Toll Gate
Police don use tear gas chase di Nigerian youths wey dey do march to mark di 2nd year anniversary of EndSars protest.
Di protesters bin gather as early as 9am Thursday morning.
'I lose my leg during EndSars protest'
On 19 October, 2020, one man go EndSars protest for Auchi, Edo Stae, na so bullet from di gun wey soldiers bin dey shoot land am for leg.
Ohimai Stephen Asekhame, 29, ginger carry im friends follow bodi go to protest against police brutality, at di time e still dey run im polytechnic studies.
Di incident make am lose im leg.
"I lose my leg wen solder bin dey shoot gun and one come make contact with my leg. I bin dey protest sake of say we as youth get to protest any bad tin wey we see so e go dey beta. Howeva I no regret say I say I protest".
Read di full tori here.
'We want justice'
Nigeria youths wey gada for di Lekki toll gate to demonstrate in remembrance of hose wey die on di night of di #EndSARS protest dey chant "we want justice!."
Di protesters wey dey around di toll gate wia di incident happun two years ago bin also dey chant names of some of di pipo wey die dat fateful night.
Wit symbolic confines wey dem carry, dem chant di names of di dead protesters dem as dey call for "justice!."
More dan 40 #EndSARS protesters still dey prison without trial - Amnesty Int'l
Two years afta di #EndSARS protest one human rights group say more dan 40 of di protesters still dey for goment prison.
Amnesty International for im report in remembrance of di 20 October 2020 #EndSARS protest, say more dan 40 of di protesters wey di Nigeria goment bin arrest dat dat still dey prison without any trial.
Di international human rights group say all di panels wey goment set up to investigate police impunity don fail to deliver justice to hundreds of victims of police brutality.
“Di fact say dem neva bring anybody to justice over di killing di tortue and killings for #EndSARS protesters na stain on Nigeria human rights records. Meanwhile, human rights violations by police still dey continue without end,” Osai Ojigho, Director of di human right group tok.
Nigerian celebs remember EnderSars protest
Celebrities for Nigeria don take to social media to remember two years after #EndSARS Protest happun across di kontri.
For October 2020, many Nigerian youths bin enta streets for some states of di federation to protest against police brutality and call for di disbandment of one police unit, di Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
Musician, Timi Dakolo twee say dem no go ever forget wetin happun for October 2020.
Popular actress, Kate Henshaw also put up tweet about di Endsars protest for 2020
Fotos: Police stay guard for Lekki Toll Gate
Security full ground for Lekki Toll Gate
Youths do demonstration for Lekki Toll Gate
'We no go forget'
''We no go forget'', dis na how most pipo dey tag dia tweets as di remembrance dey hold hold today.
#EndSARSMemorial2 at 7am(gmt) na di second leading trend ontop Twitter for Nigeria.
#LekkiMassacre na im be di number one trend - Nigerian youths allege say army fire live bullet and kill plenti protesters for di Lekki Toll Gate on di night of 20 October but di goment say dis no be true.
Youths trend #EndSARSMemorial2 two years after
Nigerians ontop social media don begin dey trend #EndSARSMemorial2 in rememberance of dos wey die during di ogbonge protest wey shake di kontri.
Youths for 2020 bin carry waka enta streets across di kontri to protest police brutality and call for di scrap of di Special Anti-robbery Squad, aka SARS.
Dia grouse den be say police for Nigeria too dey exploit di kontri pipo especially di youths. Dem accuse SARS say dem dey carry out extra judicial killing of Nigerians.
Di protest happun for several days and affect every Nigerian as di youths block major access roads to drive home dia displeasures.
Una welcome!
We welcome una to di coverage of di #EndSARSMemorial2 wey dey happun across Nigeria today.
Youths for 2020 bin carry waka enta streets across di kontri to protest police brutality and call for di scrap of di Special Anti-robbery Squad, aka SARS.