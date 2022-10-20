BBC Copyright: BBC

O﻿n 19 October, 2020, one man go EndSars protest for Auchi, Edo Stae, na so bullet from di gun wey soldiers bin dey shoot land am for leg.

Ohimai Stephen Asekhame, 29,﻿ ginger carry im friends follow bodi go to protest against police brutality, at di time e still dey run im polytechnic studies.

D﻿i incident make am lose im leg.

"I lose my leg wen solder bin dey shoot gun and one come make contact with my leg. I bin dey protest sake of say we as youth get to protest any bad tin wey we see so e go dey beta. Howeva I no regret say I say I protest".

