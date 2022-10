BBC Copyright: BBC

On 19 October, 2020, one man go EndSars protest for Auchi, Edo Stae, na so bullet from di gun wey soldiers bin dey shoot land am for leg.

Ohimai Stephen Asekhame, 29, ginger carry im friends follow bodi go to protest against police brutality, at di time e still dey run im polytechnic studies.

Di incident make am lose im leg.

"I lose my leg wen solder bin dey shoot gun and one come make contact with my leg. I bin dey protest sake of say we as youth get to protest any bad tin wey we see so e go dey beta. Howeva I no regret say I say I protest".

