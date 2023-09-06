BBC Copyright: BBC

Judges don show and don sitdown.

Meanwhile, di Presidential candidate of di Labour Party Peter Obi no showface for court but Julius Abure wey introduce imsef as di National Chairman of Labour Party dey represent Peter Peter and Labour Party.

Vice President Kashim Shettima plus some APC govnors dey court already.

APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje sef dey court as representative for di party.

APC govnors wey dey ground na Kogi, Nassarawa, Imo, Ekiti, Yobe and Bauchi states.

Oda party members na Chief of staff to di President, Femi Gbajabiamila; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribudu; and Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo.

Di Labour Party Chairman, Julius Abure, and Aisha Yesufu also dey present.

For now oda parties to di case, Atiku Abubakar of di PDP and Peter Obi of di Labour Party neva show.