Wetin don happun so far?
BBCCopyright: BBC
Dis petitions dey challenge di declaration of President Bola Tinubu as winner of di 25 February presidential election wey happun across di kontri by di Independent National Electoral Commission, Inec.
Dem allege say Inec no comply wit di Electoral Act.
Di petitioners dey also allege say mago-mago dey for di election.
Dem dey also argue say di issue of electronic transmission of results.
Federal Capital Territory, FCT 25 percent votes wey winner suppose get.
Di double nomination of Vice President Kashim Shettima. Plus oda issues di petitioners also raise.
Di Court of Appeal Abuja on 1 August, 2023 bin reserve judgement for di petitions wey di petitioners carry come.
Tight security dey for Abuja, Nigeria capital and around di court of appeal wia di eyes of all Nigerians, Africans and di world dey as di presidential election tribunal go give judgement today, on di petitions of di presidential candidates of di Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Labour Party, LP and Allied Peoples against di 2023 elections.
Afta months of chooking eye inside di mata, di presidential election petition court say judgement don ready and na on Wednesday dem go give judgement.
Di petitions na between Peter Gregory Obi and Anor VS Independent National Electoral Commission and three odas.
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage as di presidential election petition court go deliver judgement on di outcome of di 2023 presidential election outcome today.
Our reporters dey live inside court, den for different parts of di kontri to give us live updates and reactions to di judgement.
Di judges don show
Judges don show and don sitdown.
Meanwhile, di Presidential candidate of di Labour Party Peter Obi no showface for court but Julius Abure wey introduce imsef as di National Chairman of Labour Party dey represent Peter Peter and Labour Party.
Vice President Kashim Shettima plus some APC govnors dey court already.
APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje sef dey court as representative for di party.
APC govnors wey dey ground na Kogi, Nassarawa, Imo, Ekiti, Yobe and Bauchi states.
Oda party members na Chief of staff to di President, Femi Gbajabiamila; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribudu; and Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo.
Di Labour Party Chairman, Julius Abure, and Aisha Yesufu also dey present.
For now oda parties to di case, Atiku Abubakar of di PDP and Peter Obi of di Labour Party neva show.
Wetin don happun so far?
Dis petitions dey challenge di declaration of President Bola Tinubu as winner of di 25 February presidential election wey happun across di kontri by di Independent National Electoral Commission, Inec.
Dem allege say Inec no comply wit di Electoral Act.
Di petitioners dey also allege say mago-mago dey for di election.
Dem dey also argue say di issue of electronic transmission of results.
Federal Capital Territory, FCT 25 percent votes wey winner suppose get.
Di double nomination of Vice President Kashim Shettima. Plus oda issues di petitioners also raise.
Di Court of Appeal Abuja on 1 August, 2023 bin reserve judgement for di petitions wey di petitioners carry come.
Di five - man panel of judges reserve judgement afta dem adopt di written addresses on preliminary objections and final written addresses of di petitioners and respondents.
Judgement day
Tight security dey for Abuja, Nigeria capital and around di court of appeal wia di eyes of all Nigerians, Africans and di world dey as di presidential election tribunal go give judgement today, on di petitions of di presidential candidates of di Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Labour Party, LP and Allied Peoples against di 2023 elections.
Afta months of chooking eye inside di mata, di presidential election petition court say judgement don ready and na on Wednesday dem go give judgement.
Di petitions na between Peter Gregory Obi and Anor VS Independent National Electoral Commission and three odas.
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage as di presidential election petition court go deliver judgement on di outcome of di 2023 presidential election outcome today.
Our reporters dey live inside court, den for different parts of di kontri to give us live updates and reactions to di judgement.
