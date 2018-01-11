Football: Read all di latest transfer news
Summary
- Alexis Sanchez go remain for Arsenal abi im dey go Manchester City?
- Liverpool don ready to bring dia player Naby Keita come di club dis January?
- Na three clubs for England dey find Arsenal striker Theo Walcott
Live Reporting
All dem times wey dem write be UK
Join
Make Sanchez go or make im stay?
Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger say im decision to put Alexis Sanchez for bench against Chelsea on Wednesday no get anything to do with all di talk about whether di striker wan comot for di club or not. Wenger say im want make di player stay.
Wetin you think, make im stay or make im go?
Welcome
Welcome football fans to dis our live page on di transfer window wey dey happen mostly for Europe. E get any player you go want make your club buy or sell? Dat one player wey go help una do well for di remaining of di season? Oya na, put mouth here, we go like hear from you. Welcome.