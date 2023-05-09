Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti believe say City be "more complete team" dan dem bin be last year wen di two face each oda.

"Dem get very good forward in di person of Gabriel Jesus, but im get different characteristics to Erling Haaland," Ancelotti add.

"Now, City fit take more advantage of long balls, becos dem get very tall striker, and behind am na [Kevin] De Bruyne, so dem fit win balls in di air.

"Dem neva change dia style. Dem dey very well organised at di back and dem be team wey dey handle di ball very well."