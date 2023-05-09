De Bruyne! Good save by Courtois wey dive low to punch di Belgian shot wide. Real Madrid 0-0 Man City
Live Reporting
By Moseph Ekine
All dem times wey dem write be UK
Post update
8 mins
De Bruyne! Good save by Courtois wey dive low to punch di Belgian shot wide.
Real Madrid 0-0 Man City
Post update
6 mins
City dey try to press Real high as di men in white no fit find space comot from dia half.
Camavinga later send di ball to Carvajal wey cool di press small as im send am back to Rudiger.
Real Madrid 0-0 Man City
Post update
3 mins
Vinicius try to up di tempo of di match as im begin tear race wit di ball.
Di Brazilian try to find Benzema wit a cross but di Frenchman fail to control am.
Real Madrid 0-0 Man City
Post update
1 min
Kickoff
Man City don begin di match.
Fans for di Bernabeau dey in fine voice as dis big match don begin.
Real Madrid 0-0 Man City
Post update
Real Madrid v Man City (20:00 GMT)
Both teams don enta di pitch, na only few minutes remain now until kickoff.
But first di Champions League anthem.
'City na different side from last year' - Ancelotti
Real Madrid v Man City (20:00 GMT)
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti believe say City be "more complete team" dan dem bin be last year wen di two face each oda.
"Dem get very good forward in di person of Gabriel Jesus, but im get different characteristics to Erling Haaland," Ancelotti add.
"Now, City fit take more advantage of long balls, becos dem get very tall striker, and behind am na [Kevin] De Bruyne, so dem fit win balls in di air.
"Dem neva change dia style. Dem dey very well organised at di back and dem be team wey dey handle di ball very well."
'Everitin go dey decided for Manchester'
Real Madrid v Man City (20:00 GMT)
Real Madrid - wey beat Liverpool for last year final - go travel go Manchester for di second leg of dis semi-final on 17 May.
For dia tie wit Real Madrid last year, City win 4-3 for dia home, dem come extend dia lead for di Bernabeu before Real stage late comeback.
"Di difference dis year na di second leg at home," na so Pep Guardiola tok.
"I no dey sure if na advantage or disadvantage but I tink everitin go dey decided in Manchester."
Team news
Real Madrid v Man City (20:00 GMT)
Both sides no really change dia lineup from wetin many expect.
Manuel Akanji start for left-back for Manchester City. Nathan Ake go miss dis match due to calf injury.
Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne predictably dey di line-up.
Real Madrid defender Eder Militao dey suspended, while Antonio Rudiger start di match.
Man City XI:Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan, Silva, Grealish, Haaland.
Real Madrid XI:Courtois, Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Camavinga, Modric, Kroos; Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.
Two teams wit eyes on di final prize
Time for di Champions League semi-finals don reach.
Manchester City face European Kings Real Madrid while Inter Milan go take on AC Milan.
But before di eyecatching Italian derby, today na di turn of di reigning English champions and dia counterpart from Spain.
Welcome to BBC Pidgin live text coverage of dis huge semifinal fixture.