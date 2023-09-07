For landlocked CAR, dia hope be say dem go cause upset den qualify for dia first ever AFCON.

Dia coach Raoul Savoy tok say dem “go do everything make e happun.”

Im add for di pre-match conference say “di game go be like final match even though we no be favorites, but we go do wanna best.”

CAR dia key player be striker Louis Mafouta wey dey play for Quevilly-Rouen, France.

Mafouta don score four goals so far for di qualifiers.

Anoda player dem dey count on be Karl Namnganda wey dey play for FK Neptunas Klaipeda for Lithuania.

Karl create dia only goal as CAR lose 1-2 to Angola in June.

Im also score di equalizer for di reverse game for dia kontri in June 2022.

Di captain of di team, Stephane Saddick Ndobé, dey also carry di hopes of di nation for dis match.

Im go lead from di defense.