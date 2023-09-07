For\nlandlocked CAR, dia hope be say dem go cause upset den qualify for dia first\never AFCON. Dia coach\nRaoul Savoy tok say dem “go do everything make e happun.” Im add for\ndi pre-match conference say “di game go be like final match even though we no\nbe favorites, but we go do wanna best.” CAR dia key\nplayer be striker Louis Mafouta wey dey play for Quevilly-Rouen, France. Mafouta don\nscore four goals so far for di qualifiers. Anoda player\ndem dey count on be Karl Namnganda wey dey play for FK Neptunas Klaipeda for\nLithuania. Karl create\ndia only goal as CAR lose 1-2 to Angola in June. Im also\nscore di equalizer for di reverse game for dia kontri in June 2022. Di captain\nof di team, Stephane Saddick Ndobé, dey also carry di hopes of di nation for\ndis match. Im go lead\nfrom di defense.
Live Reporting
By Victor Ezeama and Fiona Equere
All dem times wey dem write be UK
CAR key Players
For landlocked CAR, dia hope be say dem go cause upset den qualify for dia first ever AFCON.
Dia coach Raoul Savoy tok say dem “go do everything make e happun.”
Im add for di pre-match conference say “di game go be like final match even though we no be favorites, but we go do wanna best.”
CAR dia key player be striker Louis Mafouta wey dey play for Quevilly-Rouen, France.
Mafouta don score four goals so far for di qualifiers.
Anoda player dem dey count on be Karl Namnganda wey dey play for FK Neptunas Klaipeda for Lithuania.
Karl create dia only goal as CAR lose 1-2 to Angola in June.
Im also score di equalizer for di reverse game for dia kontri in June 2022.
Di captain of di team, Stephane Saddick Ndobé, dey also carry di hopes of di nation for dis match.
Im go lead from di defense.
Ghana vs CAR Head-to-head
Wen di two teams play 5 June 2022, di match end 1-1 Mohammed Kudus score di first goal 17 mins wia CAR equalize through Karl Namnganda for 41 mins.
Dat be di first time di two teams face each other. Di form guide for di teams dey show say CAR lose dia last qualifier versus Angola 1-2.
Marseille midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia wey score di only goal for di wild beasts on 46 mins.
Angola win dat match wit goals from Kialonda Gaspar on 12 mins den Felicio Milson on 86 mins.
Geoffrey Kondogbia no dey available for dis match due to injury.
Di black stars on di other hand don play scoreless draw wit Madagascar on 18 June.
Na so today match be critical.
Ghana prepares for Crucial AFCON 2024 qualifier against CAR
Una welcome!
We welcome una to dis live text commentary of di match between Ghana and Central African Republic.
Na Victor and Fiona go run dis commentary for dis ogbonge game