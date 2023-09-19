Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Di Uefa Champions League go start today wit matches across Europe.

One of di matches wey eyes go dey on na di match between former Italian champions AC Milan and Newcastle from England.

Newcastle oga Eddie Howe say e go be a "proud moment" for am wen e attend im first Champions League game and lead di Magpies against AC Milan for di San Siro Stadium.

Newcastle dey return to dis ogbonge football competition for Europe for di first time in 20 years.

Newcastle go face AC Milan side wey lose dia derby 5-1 to Inter Milan on Saturday.

Magpies midfielder Sandro Tonali go face im club wey im leave during summer for £53m.

"E go be di most thrilling feeling to come out into di stadium packed wit pipo again," di Italy international tok.

Newcastle last game for di Champions League na a 2-0 home defeat by Barcelona in March 2003.