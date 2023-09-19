Manchester City win 2022 Champions League

Champions League live update

Live updates of Champions League matchday one. Dis update go start from 17:45 GMT

Live Reporting

By Tunde Ososanya and Victor Ezeama

All dem times wey dem write be UK

  1. Oda Champions League fixtures for today

    • Feyenoord vs Celtic
    • Manchester City vs Red Star Belgrade
    • Young Boys vs RB Leipzig
    • Lazio vs Athletico Madrid
    • Barcelona vs Royal Antwerp
    • PSG vs Borussia Dortmund
    • Shakhtar Donetsk vs FC Porto
  2. Newcastle return to Champions League afta 20 years

    Newcastle return to Champions League afta 20 years
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Di Uefa Champions League go start today wit matches across Europe.

    One of di matches wey eyes go dey on na di match between former Italian champions AC Milan and Newcastle from England.

    Di match go see Serie A side AC Milan play Premier League club Newcastle United.

    Newcastle oga Eddie Howe say e go be a "proud moment" for am wen e attend im first Champions League game and lead di Magpies against AC Milan for di San Siro Stadium.

    Newcastle dey return to dis ogbonge football competition for Europe for di first time in 20 years.

    Newcastle go face AC Milan side wey lose dia derby 5-1 to Inter Milan on Saturday.

    Magpies midfielder Sandro Tonali go face im club wey im leave during summer for £53m.

    "E go be di most thrilling feeling to come out into di stadium packed wit pipo again," di Italy international tok.

    Newcastle last game for di Champions League na a 2-0 home defeat by Barcelona in March 2003.

