Live
BBC Governorship Debate for Delta State: Live updates as e dey happun
Today Governorship candidates for Delta State go torchlight unemployment, security, how to make development reach villages plus how peace go dey afta di election.
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- Six Governorship candidates for Delta State go tok wetin dem wan do for dia pipo if dem win
- Di govnorship election go happun on March 2nd 2019
- Di Peoples Democratic Party don win all di governorship election for Delta state since 1999
- Dis na di third governorship debate wey BBC Pidgin dey package afta di Rivers debate wey happun for January 31
- Use di hashtag #BBCGovDebate or #BBCPidginDebate ontop social media to chook mouth for today debate
Live Reporting
By Fiona Equere
All dem times wey dem write be UK
Live from Asaba
Di programme go start by 10:am an di govnorship candidates go get di oppourtunity to tell dia pipo wetin dem go do for dem if dem become di next govnor.
Una good morning
We dey hail oh!
Una welcome to di third BBC Pidgin debate wey we package as part of our preparation for di 2019 elections for Nigeria.
Every-every don set for di Delta State govnorship debate.