Vice Presidential Debate: #ThePeoplesDebate2019 as e dey happun

Today Vice Presidential Debate go focus on ogbonge topics like Health, Infrastructure (Electricity &Road), Education, Security, Corruption and Power.

Summary

  1. Six vice presidential candidates go argue why dem suppose win 2019 general election
  2. Dem go torchlight ogbonge mata dem like health, infrastructure, education, security, corruption and power
  3. Use #BBCNigeria2019, #NigeriaDecides and #ThePeoplesDebate2019 take follow us for Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
  4. Na 7:30pm Nigerian time di debate go start

Live Reporting

By Onyinye Chime

All dem times wey dem write be UK

  1. Stage don set

    Debate go soon start. To watch am live make click on di live video for top of di page

  2. Live from Abuja

    Debate go start by 7:30pm for Abuja di seat of power.

    Six candidates from PDP, APC, ANN, YPP, ACC and SDP go get opportunity to tell Nigerians dia plans if dem become vice president.

  3. Good evening

    Na plenty hailing we cari come your domot dis evening as we bring una di Vice Presidential Debate for 2019 elections.

    Dis debate na part of our package as we dey prep for di presidential election come February 16.

