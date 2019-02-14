Live
How INEC dey prepare for Saturday election across Nigeria
Summary
- Members of di All Progressives Congress for Rivers State protest for INEC office for di state capital Port Harcourt.
- INEC offices for di 36 states of Nigeria and di capital Abuja don begin move sensitive and non-sensitive election materials.
- Nigerians go vote to elect president and national assembly members on Saturday, 16 February.
Live Reporting
All dem times wey dem write be UK
For Akwa Ibom dem still dey wait for sensitive materials to land
Resident Electoral Commissioner for Akwa Ibom, Mike Igini say di state still dey wait di arrival of sensitive materials even as dem don begin distribute non sensitive election materials go di different polling units for di state.
Oga Igni dey hope before Thursday midnight everitin go arrive Uyo.
Im also say make pipo no fear as dis go be one of di most peaceful election for di state.
"For now, na just di non-sensitive material we dey share and we never begin see any challenges," na so oga Ignis tok.
For Edo state INEC don move non sensitive materials
Edo State Resident Electoral Commissir Emmanuel Alex Hart as im dey sign in for CBN Benin city to collect sensitive materials.
Hart say di total number of PVCs wey dem record na 2,219,778 voters for Edo State
Di number of cards wey dem collect na 1,735,910 while 483,868 cards still dey wey voters neva collect.
Nigeria Attorney General say make INEC postpone Zamfara State elections
Di Attorney-General of di Federation, Abubakar Malami don tell Nigeria election join-bodi, INEC make dem postpone di National Assembly, Governorship and state assembly elections for Zamfara state.
News Agency of Nigeria dey report say oga Malami say dis one go allow di All Progressives Congress for di state to produce candidates wey go run for di general elections.
Court bin cancel di APC primaries for Zamfara but dem later declare di election as valid.
But INEC Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Oluwole Osaze-Uzezi, tell tori pipo PUNCH say di commission neva receive di letter.
INEC don begin distribute election materials across di 36 states
Nigeria election office wey be Independent National Electoral Commission begin distribute election materials on Thursday go di 774 local goment areas wey tanda for di kontri.
Post update
Warri!!!
Well, no be really Warri, but election materials for Delta State dey di sorting process. Ughelli North and South na im INEC use block wedge, make breeze no enta tori.
Post update
Materials dey ground for Kano State and INEC officials dey mark am well, to make sure say mistake no dey.
Post update
Welcome, siddon, relax.
Na 36 states dey Nigeria plus di capital Abuja wia election go happun on Saturday. BBC get reporters for all di 36 and Abuja and na hia you go get all di latest gist about how election bodi INEC dey take prepare.