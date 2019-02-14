How INEC dey prepare for Saturday election across Nigeria

Resident Electoral Commissioner for Akwa Ibom, Mike Igini say di state still dey wait di arrival of sensitive materials even as dem don begin distribute non sensitive election materials go di different polling units for di state.

Oga Igni dey hope before Thursday midnight everitin go arrive Uyo.

Im also say make pipo no fear as dis go be one of di most peaceful election for di state.

"For now, na just di non-sensitive material we dey share and we never begin see any challenges," na so oga Ignis tok.