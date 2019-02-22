Live
Nigeria Election 2019 Live
All di latest tori about 2019 Presidential and National Assembly election you suppose know.
- INEC chairman Prof. Yakubu Mahmood say out of 84 million pipo wey register, 72.7 million collect dia PVC
- INEC postpone presidential and national assembly elections by one week from 16 to 23 February 2019.
- Nigeria go close border from 12pm Friday 22 till 12pm Sunday 24 February sake of election
- Nigeria election office INEC dey distribute election materials.
Live Reporting
By Daniel Semeniworima and Nduka Orjinmo
All dem times wey dem write be UK
NYSC members want pay for last week elections wey INEC postpone
Youth corpers want make INEC treat dem like dia own pikin
Akwa Ibom NYSC members want make INEC treat dem like dia own pikin
Nigeria Youth Service Corps (NYSC) dey beg make Nigeria election body INEC treat dem well before, during and after di elections.
Di Youth corpers say dem no want wetin happun last week to repeat itself as some of dem tell BBC pidgin say dem sleep for open field.
Aniebet Udom wey tok to BBC say "e go dey good if dem provide transport for dem to dia place of posting and better place wia dem go sleep."
For Femi Adebesin, na security im want as im go like "return back to e house di way im take go."
Meanwhile some of di corpers wey tanda for INEC office want dia pay for last week elections wey INEC postpone as some of dem bin don travel go dia area of posting before dem hear di news about di postponement.
Kano State election materials
Last set of materials dey leave for Doguwa local government of Kano State, north west Nigeria.
Items include sleeping mats for adhoc staff and ablution kettles wey Muslims fit use do prayers.
Delta State election materials
Nigeria election body INEC for Delta State don distribute all di sensitive materials go di 25 local goment areas for di state.
Bukola Ojeme, di INEC tok-tok pesin for Delta State, south-south Nigeria, tok say dem begin di distribution from Thursday night till dis early Friday morning.
Una welcome to dis live page wia BBC News Pidgin reporters across Nigeria go give you di latest tori about 2019 Presidential and National Assembly election you suppose know.