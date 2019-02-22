Nigeria Election 2019 Live

Akwa Ibom NYSC members want make INEC treat dem like dia own pikin

Nigeria Youth Service Corps (NYSC) dey beg make Nigeria election body INEC treat dem well before, during and after di elections.

Di Youth corpers say dem no want wetin happun last week to repeat itself as some of dem tell BBC pidgin say dem sleep for open field.

Aniebet Udom wey tok to BBC say "e go dey good if dem provide transport for dem to dia place of posting and better place wia dem go sleep."

For Femi Adebesin, na security im want as im go like "return back to e house di way im take go."

Meanwhile some of di corpers wey tanda for INEC office want dia pay for last week elections wey INEC postpone as some of dem bin don travel go dia area of posting before dem hear di news about di postponement.