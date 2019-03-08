Live
2019 Governorship Elections Live tori
Summary
- 29 states go do gubernatorial elections on Saturday 9 March to decide who go be dia govnor for anoda four years.
- Nigeria Immigration don close border sake of di election
- Rivers State declare Friday public holiday
Live Reporting
By Daniel Semeniworima and Nduka Orjinmo
All dem times wey dem write be UK
Una Welcome
Una welcome to all di correct and confam tori dem on top di election as e dey go.