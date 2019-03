Lagos Building Collapse for Nigeria

Di three storey building collapse for Itafaaji, Lagos Island, Nigeria.

E never dey clear how many pipo still trap inside but tori be say one primary school dey ontop di building plus oda residential apartments and shops wey dey di building too.

Pipo wey take eye see as e happun tell BBC Pidgin say say dem don rescue reach 50 pipo from di building.

Authorities never confam weda anybody die inside.

Emergency and rescue services like health workers and fire service dey di scene of di incident.