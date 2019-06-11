National Assembly complex
Nigeria dey welcome im new lawmakers into di National Assembly

Summary

  1. 109 senators and 360 House of Reps. members from six geopolitical zones go get di power to start to dey make law to govern di kontri.
  2. Aside di inauguration, di lawmakers go vote principal officers wey go lead dem for di next four years.
  3. Senate Majority Leader Senator Ahmad Lawan and Senator Ali Ndume go face each oda to compete for di Senate President seat.
  4. House Majority Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila and im Deputy Majority Leader, Idris Wase go battle two oda pipo for speaker of di house.