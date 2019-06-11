Live
Nigeria dey welcome im new lawmakers into di National Assembly
Summary
- 109 senators and 360 House of Reps. members from six geopolitical zones go get di power to start to dey make law to govern di kontri.
- Aside di inauguration, di lawmakers go vote principal officers wey go lead dem for di next four years.
- Senate Majority Leader Senator Ahmad Lawan and Senator Ali Ndume go face each oda to compete for di Senate President seat.
- House Majority Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila and im Deputy Majority Leader, Idris Wase go battle two oda pipo for speaker of di house.