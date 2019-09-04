Former Nigerian minister Oby Ezekwesili mata na im Twitter users don carri for head, afta she attend World Economic Forum for South Africa.

Di convener of Bring Back Our Girls movement say she go host special session to push for some of di tins wey di goment gatz do to protect oda Africans wey dey live for di kontri.

She add say South Africa no suppose go scot free wit hosting global events wen dem attack pipo from Nigeria and oda kontris.

Earlier, Nigeria goment bin make am clear say dem no dey attend di event again becos of attacks on dia citizens for South Afirca. Vice-presido Yemi Osinbajo na one of those wey bin suppose dey di event officially.

But private Nigerian citizens like madam Oby and billionaire Jim Ovia dey di event.

Madam Oby appearance for di event no escape di eye of Nigeria presidency. Presido Buhari assistant on new media, Bashi Ahmad tweet say:

No be only oga Ahmad tok on di mata as pipo wey carri madam Oby appearance for di event make her trend for Twitter.

Dis user dey ask if na so she for do if dem elect her presido. She bin buy ticket to contest for di 2019 presidential election but change mind:

Dis user say e correct as she go di kontri to go give dem her suggestions on how to end di wahala, face to face:

Madam Oby respond say she bin really tink am before she decide to attend: