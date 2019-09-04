She add say South Africa no suppose go scot free wit hosting global events wen dem attack pipo from Nigeria and oda kontris.
Earlier, Nigeria goment bin make am clear say dem no dey attend di event again becos of attacks on dia citizens for South Afirca. Vice-presido Yemi Osinbajo na one of those wey bin suppose dey di event officially.
But private Nigerian citizens like madam Oby and billionaire Jim Ovia dey di event.
Madam Oby appearance for di event no escape di eye of Nigeria presidency. Presido Buhari assistant on new media, Bashi Ahmad tweet say:
Tori bin don come out say di presidos of Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi and Rwanda bin don announce say dem no dey go di event again.
Di kontris wey dey pull out na becos of attacks on foreigners by some pipo for South Africa. Police for di kontri don make hundreds of arrests, but many Africans feel say di goment no dey do enough.
Di World Economic Forum na international organisation for public-private cooperation and dem dey engage ogbonge political, bizness and oda leaders of society to "shape global, regional and industry agendas."
Di event dey move round di world and dis year own dey happun for South Africa from 4-6 September.
Though Nigeria as kontri no go dey dia, some ogbonge pipo like Jim Ovia and former environment minister Amina Mohammed na some of those wey suppose dey di event.
On Wednesday, pipo wey dey ginger gada for front of di venue to ask presido Cyril Ramaphosa to react ontop gender violence for di kontri. According to one 2018 report, dem dey kill one woman everi 4 hours for South Africa.
Zambia protests wey target S/Africa bizness force malls to close
Kennedy Gondwe
BBC News, Lusaka
Students from di University of Zambia don enta streets for di Zambian capital, Lusaka, to protest against attacks on foreigners for South Africa.
Hundreds of dem gada for di campus and march to di East Park shopping mall and target South African-owned bizness dem..
Dem come go di Mandahill shopping mall and oda bizness centres wey dey like am.
Dem don shut down at least three malls for Lusaka in di process.
Di protests dey largely peaceful though dem tiff for some shops.
Oda groups of students march go di South African High Commission for Lusaka and State House, wia Presido Edgar Lungu dey live.
Di presido wey don condemn di violence for South Africa, don issue statement to criticise di "lawlessness" of di students.
'Our kontri no dey protect us'
Protesters do I-no-go-gree for Abuja
Some I-no-go-gree-pipo face police for Lugbe Abuja, Nigeria, wia dem be carry gbege go one Shoprite shop for di area.
Ogbonge Nigerian musician WizKid change am for some celebrities wey im say no get beta tin to tok ontop di xenophobic attack mata. Im say dis na di time to lead with love not to point accusing finger or start talk wey no make sense.
Meanwhile Basketmouth too don say im no go attend di upcoming Comics Choice Awards for South Africa.
Some pictures of wetin our tori pipo take eye see for Lagos and Abuja today.
BreakingMTN don close shop
Di Nigerian division of South
African telecom operator MTN tok say dem go close down all dia stores and service centres for di kontri until further notice afta jaguda pipo attack dia facilities for three
cities for Nigeria.
Inside statement dem release, di group say dem stand against xenophobia and damage to property say dem dey close now as a sign of precaution.
MTN add say dem dey work with stakeholders for Nigeria and South Africa to chook eye for di mata.
Live for Lagos
Our reporter go some of di places wia I-no-go-gree pipo scata on Tuesday.
Ghana create ‘emergency call centre’ give citizens for South Africa
Ghana High Commission for South Africa advise Ghanaians say make dem be careful den avoid de hot spots
Ghana create emergency call
lines give citizens for South Africa sake of xenophobic attacks wey dey go on
for South Africa.
De High commission of Ghana for Pretoria set up de following dedicated emergency lines so say Ghanaian nationals wey dey inside distress go fit call de mission for urgent assistance on TEL: +271-234-258-47/8.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs for
statement inside, condemn de recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians den other
African nationals who turn target for looting den violent attacks.
De ministry reveal say de Ghana High Commission
for South Africa den de African Diplomatic corps dey do meetings which dem go
take prevent future attacks den looting of other Africans for South Africa.
Ghana High Commissioner to South Africa, George
Ayisi-Boateng, advise Ghanaians who dey stay South Africa say dem for be
careful as dem dey de country.
Quote Message: “De government of the Republic of Ghana dey see de xenophobic attacks for South Africa against African nationals and de looting of foreign den local shops as unfortunate” from Shirley Ayorkor Botchway Minister of Foreign Affairs
“De government of the Republic of Ghana dey see de xenophobic attacks for South Africa against African nationals and de looting of foreign den local shops as unfortunate”
Zambia president 'pray for peace'
President Edgar Lungu condemn di attack on foreigners for South Africa
Zambia President Edgar Lungu don chook mouth
to condemn di attack on foreigners for South Africa.
Im write for Facebook say "Attacks like
dis wey dem dey target foreigners need urgent attention from South African
government and di regional bodies,"
"I call on Zambia wey dey home and abroad
to remain calm and avoid violence wen dem dey protest…
"Make me kontinu to pray for peace and
unity across di region."
On Wednesday morning, for Zambia capital, Lusaka, pipo enta street to
protest against di attack and even enta South African supermarket.
BreakingPolice fire teargas give protesters for Abuja
Di I-no-go-gree-pipo dey ginger say dem wan burn Shoprite
Nigerian Police don fire teargas give I-no-go-gree pipo for Lugbe area for Abuja wey say dem wan burn down one Shoprite shop for di area.
Police use teargas and water take pursue dem.
Dem don deploy more policemen to Shoprite Lugbe as di protesters refuse to back down as dem continue to dey stone di security forces
Our reporter say dem also dey stone pipo wey dey drive past. Dem say dem no go stop till dem burn down di shop.
Security dey ground for Shoprite Lagos and Abuja
Police officers tanda for Shoprite mall dem for Lagos and Abuja.
Di ikeja mall for Lagos dey closed, but DSTV Office for dia dey open for business
Attacks against foreigners dey under control - South Africa
Minister for di Presidency for South Africa Jackson Mthembu say di violent attacks against foreigners for di kontri dey under control.
Mthembu, say police dey ground to arrest di jaguda pipo wey wan cause katakata.
Bafana Bafana vs Barea
Bafana Bafana of South Africa go now play Madagascar on Saturday, September 7, 2019 for Orlando Stadium.
Dis match go replace dia friendly match wit Zambia wey di Chipolopolo dem cancel sake of di xenophobic attacks.
MTN shops no open
All MTN offices for Kano too no open sake of fear of attacks.
One staff wey speak to BBC say dem no dey work today as directed by management due to security concerns.
One customer Hamidan Sani, tell im frustration give our reporter say im come all di way from Hotoro, spend N500 as transport to do welcome back only to see say MTN no open.
Nigeria goment don call on kontri pipo not to attack South African companies wey dey operate for Nigeria as do-me-I-do-you.
'We dey closed today'
Shoprite for Kano no open shop
Shoprite for Kano, northwest Nigeria no gree open today due to fears of attack.
On Tuesday, kasala burst for Lagos afta some pipo attack shoprites for Surulere and Jakande.
Kano Police Command tok-tok pesin Abdullahi Haruna say dem go arrest anybody wey come out to protest without permission.
“We dey warn di pipo wey dey plan unlawful protest for Shoprite or anywhere without permission to stop or face arrest.” Haruna tok.
Africa Union condemn xenophobic attacks
Chairperson of di African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat don follow for pipo wey don condemn di attack on foreigners for South Africa.
Di chairmo for inside statement frown for di violence against nationals of fellow African kontris for South Africa plus uncluding shops wey don loot and destroy property.
Oga Mahamat add say im dey encouraged by di arrests wey authorities for South Africa don already make .
Im wan make di authorities take immediate steps to protect di lives of people and dia property and make sure say dem provide justice for pipo wey suffer economic loss.