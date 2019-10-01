US President Donald Trump send congratulobia message give Nigeria\nas di kontri dey celebrate 59 years of\nindependence on Tuesday1st\nOctober, 2019. For inside statement\nwey Presido Trump release, im say Nigeria na US strongest partners for\nAfrica. "We dey share common goals of\nexpanding trade and growing our economic relationship." Na\nWetin Trump tok We be paddy for di global battle against terrorism, and we want\ndrive Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa comot for di region and scata oda\ninsurgency dem kpatakpata. Na Wetin Trump add put.
Nigeria na US strongest partners for Africa- Trump
US President Donald Trump send congratulobia message give Nigeria as di kontri dey celebrate 59 years of independence on Tuesday1st October, 2019.
For inside statement wey Presido Trump release, im say Nigeria na US strongest partners for Africa.
"We dey share common goals of expanding trade and growing our economic relationship." Na Wetin Trump tok
We be paddy for di global battle against terrorism, and we want drive Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa comot for di region and scata oda insurgency dem kpatakpata. Na Wetin Trump add put.
Google join Nigeria to celebrate Independence
Google don put di Nigeria flag for dia doodle dis morning as di kontri dey celebrate dia 59th year of independence from British goment rule.
Di Tech organisation create di doodle to be link for any tori wey go land on top di jollification of di day.
Google bin start dia Doodle for 1998 when dem bin wan go one Burning Man Festival to tell users say dem no dey in case server dem crash.
