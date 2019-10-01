Nigeria Flag
59 years since Britain hand over power to Nigeria

Nigeria dey celebrate 59 years since Britain hand over power.

All dem times wey dem write be UK

  1. Nigeria na US strongest partners for Africa- Trump

    US President Donald Trump send congratulobia message give Nigeria as di kontri dey celebrate 59 years of independence on Tuesday1st October, 2019.

    For inside statement wey Presido Trump release, im say Nigeria na US strongest partners for Africa.

    "We dey share common goals of expanding trade and growing our economic relationship." Na Wetin Trump tok

    We be paddy for di global battle against terrorism, and we want drive Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa comot for di region and scata oda insurgency dem kpatakpata. Na Wetin Trump add put.

    President Donald Trump
    Copyright: Getty Images

  2. Google join Nigeria to celebrate Independence

    Google don put di Nigeria flag for dia doodle dis morning as di kontri dey celebrate dia 59th year of independence from British goment rule.

    Di Tech organisation create di doodle to be link for any tori wey go land on top di jollification of di day.

    Google bin start dia Doodle for 1998 when dem bin wan go one Burning Man Festival to tell users say dem no dey in case server dem crash.

    Nigeria flag google doodle
    Copyright: Google

  3. Happy Independence Nigeria

    Good Morning - Una welcome!

    BBC Pidgin go give you all di latest gist wey concern Nigeria at 59.

    BBC
    Copyright: BBC
