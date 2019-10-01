Google don put di Nigeria flag for dia doodle dis morning as di kontri dey celebrate dia 59th year of independence from British goment rule.

Di Tech organisation create di doodle to be link for any tori wey go land on top di jollification of di day.

Google bin start dia Doodle for 1998 when dem bin wan go one Burning Man Festival to tell users say dem no dey in case server dem crash.