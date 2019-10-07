Sex for marks for Universities
Sex for Grades: Foursquare Gospel Church don tell Boniface to step down

All dem times wey dem write be UK

  1. Prof Gyampo cry for twitter

    Ghana lecturer wey show for BBC Africa Eye/BBC Pidgin Sex for Grades video cry for Twitter video

    Di video wey @awww_ghostTears post for Twitter wey BBC Pidgin no fit verify show one of di lecturer wey appear for di #SexForGrades video dey cry.

    For video Prof Ransford Gyampo dey cry in front of students for class wey dey boo am.

  2. ' I shock' for #SexForGrades - Saraki

    Former Nigeria Senate President Bukola Saraki tweet say im dey shock by di action of lecturers wey appear for di #SexForGrades video.

    Sararki say "we no fit allow dis kind bad behaviour to continue".

    Bukola Saraki Facebook
    Copyright: Bukola Saraki Facebook

  3. "We get proper problem wit sex abuse culture for Africa…"

    Celebrities react to #SexForGrades

    Ogbonge Nollywood actress Uche Jumbo Rodriguez tweet say: "We get proper problem wit sex abuse culture for Africa…"

    Uche Jumbo Rodriguez
    Copyright: Uche Jumbo Rodriguez Instagram
  4. Investigate allegation of #SexForGrades Unilag - SERAP

    One civil society organization wey sabi carri public mata for head don tell University of Lagos to investigate di senior lecturer wey dey face accuse of SexForGrades.

    Socio Economic Right for Accountability Project (Serap) for Nigeria give di school seven days to take action or dem go carri dem go court.

    Boniface Igbeneghu wey also be pastor of Foursquare Gospel Church for Lagos, appear for BBC documentary video wey investigate how students dey face sexual harassment by lecturers for some West Africa universities.

  6. Foursquare Gospel Church ask Pastor Boniface Igbeneghu to step down

    Pastor Boniface Igbeneghu
    Copyright: BBC

    Foursquare Gospel Church don ask one of dia pastor wey be lecturer wey im face show for di sex for grades video to step down from all ministerial assignments.

    For inside statement wey di church post for Twitter dem say dem go take action as soon as dem complete dia investigation of Boniface Igbeneghu.

    Dr. Boniface name begin trend for social media afta di BBC Africa Eye/BBC Pidgin video show am dey tok about cold room experience for University of Lagos.

    Di BBC video expose sexual harassment by lecturers for West Africa big-big universities.

