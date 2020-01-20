Supreme Court - wey be Nigeria highest court - go on Monday give judgement on top di case wey dey ontop dia table to remove Govnors Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi as well as Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto.

Even Samuel Ortom, di Govnor of Benue go know im fate today.

All dis judgement concern di Govnorship election wey happun for March 2019.

BBC Pidgin Reporter tanda inside court for live updates.