Supreme Court
Live

Ganduje win Kano Govnorship election - Supreme Court

Supreme Court - wey be Nigeria highest court - go on Monday give judgement on top di case wey dey ontop dia table to remove Govnors Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano and Bala Mohammed of Bauchia as well as Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto.

Live Reporting

By Dooshima Abu, Fiona Equere and Princess Igho Williams

All dem times wey dem write be UK

  1. BreakingGanduje win Kano Govnorship election - Supreme Court

    Supreme Court don rule say na Abdulahi Ganduje win Kano Govnorship election

  2. Many lawyers no fit find seat to sidon

    Di court room full berekete sotey many lawyers no fit find seat to sitdown.

    Lawyers dey look for seat
    Copyright: BBC

  3. Bauchi state governor don show for court

    Govenor, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State for North East Nigeria na one di govenor wey Supreme Court go deliver dia judgement today.

    E don show for court.

    Bauchi state Governor
    Copyright: BBC

  4. Welcome

    Supreme Court go decide di fate of Sokoto, Benue, Kano, Bauchi Govnors

    Even Samuel Ortom, di Govnor of Benue go know im fate today.

    All dis judgement concern di Govnorship election wey happun for March 2019.

    BBC Pidgin Reporter tanda inside court for live updates.

    Court full sara
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Court full sara
