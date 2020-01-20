Live
Ganduje win Kano Govnorship election - Supreme Court
Supreme Court - wey be Nigeria highest court - go on Monday give judgement on top di case wey dey ontop dia table to remove Govnors Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano and Bala Mohammed of Bauchia as well as Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto.
Supreme Court don rule say na Abdulahi Ganduje win Kano Govnorship election
Many lawyers no fit find seat to sidon
Di court room full berekete sotey many lawyers no fit find seat to sitdown.
Bauchi state governor don show for court
Govenor, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State for North East Nigeria na one di govenor wey Supreme Court go deliver dia judgement today.
E don show for court.
Welcome
Supreme Court go decide di fate of Sokoto, Benue, Kano, Bauchi Govnors
Even Samuel Ortom, di Govnor of Benue go know im fate today.
All dis judgement concern di Govnorship election wey happun for March 2019.
BBC Pidgin Reporter tanda inside court for live updates.