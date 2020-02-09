Cameroon pipo no dey take dia football joke. But you fit say\ndi same thing for di whole African continent. Here, inside di school wey dem convert to voting center, in\nbetween two school blocks 5 a side match dey go on.
By Fiona Equere
Dis ones na football dey dia mind
Campaign banners still deh fly high when di election rule na say make dem comot all forms of advertising di night before election day.
Voting don start
Emile Djong na de first man for vote for Ecole Publique Bepanda A Douala 1
Dis na our coverage of Cameroon Parliamentary and Councillor Elections live as e dey happun.