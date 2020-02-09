Cameroon election
Live

Cameroon 2020 election as e dey happun

Welcome to our coverage of Cameroon Parliamentary and Councillor Elections.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Fiona Equere

All dem times wey dem write be UK

  1. Dis ones na football dey dia mind

    Cameroon elections
    Copyright: BBC

    Cameroon pipo no dey take dia football joke. But you fit say di same thing for di whole African continent.

    Here, inside di school wey dem convert to voting center, in between two school blocks 5 a side match dey go on.

  2. Campaign banners still deh fly high

    Cameroon
    Copyright: BBC

    Campaign banners still deh fly high when di election rule na say make dem comot all forms of advertising di night before election day.

  3. Voting don start

    Cameroon election
    Copyright: BBC

    Emile Djong na de first man for vote for Ecole Publique Bepanda A Douala 1

  4. Una Welcome

    Una Welcome!!!

    Dis na our coverage of Cameroon Parliamentary and Councillor Elections live as e dey happun.

Back to top