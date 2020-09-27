Una welcome to our live coverage of di Big Brother Naija Season 5 lockdown edition. Today di top five remaining housemates go find out who amongst dem go-go house with di top prize wen Biggie name di winner of di show dis year. We go dey here to bring una all di action as e dey happun live. Stay with us.
Live Reporting
By Helen Oyibo and Princess Igho Williams
All dem times wey dem write be UK
Una welcome!
Una welcome to our live coverage of di Big Brother Naija Season 5 lockdown edition.
Today di top five remaining housemates go find out who amongst dem go-go house with di top prize wen Biggie name di winner of di show dis year.
We go dey here to bring una all di action as e dey happun live.
Stay with us.