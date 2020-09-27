Big Brother Naija 2020 housemates names
Who go be di winner of BBNaija Season 5?

By Helen Oyibo and Princess Igho Williams

All dem times wey dem write be UK

  1. Una welcome!

    Una welcome to our live coverage of di Big Brother Naija Season 5 lockdown edition.

    Today di top five remaining housemates go find out who amongst dem go-go house with di top prize wen Biggie name di winner of di show dis year.

    We go dey here to bring una all di action as e dey happun live.

    Stay with us.

