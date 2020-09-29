Reuters Copyright: Reuters Di late release of dia tax records fit be strategy against Trump Image caption: Di late release of dia tax records fit be strategy against Trump

With just hours until di first debate and with di controversy ontop President Donald Trump tax payments, Democratic nominee Joe Biden don release im own tax returns for last year.

Biden and im wife pay almost $300,000 as tax for di year 2019 - wey be tax rate of around 30% on dia income.

Biden running mate Kamala Harris and her husband, pay $1.19m during di same year.

Di tori dey come afta one report by di New York Times wey torchlight say Trump pay just $750 as federal income tax for di years 2016 and 2017, and none for 10 of di previous 15 years.

Trump, wey deny di New York Times report, don refuse many times to share documents wey relate to im wealth and business dem.

Im na di first president since di 1970s not to show di pipo on America im tax returns, although law no dey say im must make am public.