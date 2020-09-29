Trump, wey deny di New York Times report, don refuse many times to share documents wey relate to im wealth and business dem.
Im na di first president since di 1970s not to show di pipo on America im tax returns, although law no dey say im must make am public.
How Biden dey prepare?
In di last few weeks, Biden bin dey study im briefing books - all wey dem print in im favourite size-14 Arial font, according to di New York Times - e also dey hold prep sessions with staff in person for im Delaware home, as well as ontop Zoom.
Im campaign say Donald Trump habit of lying and to dey misrepresent di facts go complicate Biden attempt to stay focused on di message. According to reports, im debate team dey study all of Trump tweets about Biden to discover possible lines of attack.
Biden officials dey also warn dia candidate not to try to fact-check Trump too much and make e no too go into not get too lost in giving detailed policy proposals - something e fit begin do as a former longtime senator.
How Trump dey prepare?
E dey normal for candidates to arrange mock debates for preparation, as one of di staff go act like say im na di candidate opponent.
But Trump no use dis method and instead im go make im staff show am tins dem don write for paper to use memorise during presidential trips, according to CBS News.
Trump campaign manager Tim Murtaugh tok say im oga don dey prepare “regularly when im face hostile news media” and say im work as president don already prepare am well-well to face Biden.
"You know, wetin I dey do na debate prep. Every day, I dey take questions from you people over time," Trump bin tell tori pipo on Sunday.
According to di New York Times, e tell im staff say im dey consider to attack Biden ontop im son controversial job for one Ukrainian energy company and di accusation of sexual assault from Biden former staff Tara Reade.
Where di battlegrounds for dis election dey?
At di moment, polls for di battleground states - areas wey fit vote Republican or Democrat - dey look like say e favour Joe Biden.
Tori be say im get upper hand for Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin - three industrial states wey na small (1%) Donald Trump take win dem to collect victory for 2016.
Who dey ahead for di polls, Trump or Biden?
Joe Biden na im dey ahead of Donald Trump for di national polls for most of di year. E dey around 50% for recent months and don get 10-point lead on some occasions.
Wetin di debate go look like?
Di first of three presidential debate go happun ontop one campus for Cleveland, Ohio.
Coronavirus safety measure mean say di debate hall no go get plenty pipo to watch am live.
Normally, di candidates suppose shake hand but dis year dem no go do am.
E go last for 90-minute, and advert no go show during di period.
Fox News host Chris Wallace go moderate, and di format go be six questions for six segments of 15 minutes each.
Di subjects wey Wallace choose na:
Supreme Court
Trump and Biden records
Coronavirus pandemic
Race protests and violence for cities
Election integrity
Economy
Una welcome!
Una good evening and welcome to our live coverage of di US presidential debate.
We go take una live to Cleveland, Ohio wia di two candidates, Republican President Donald Trump and im opposition, Democrat candidate Joe Biden go face off.
Biden and Harris don publish tax returns ahead of di debate
With just hours until di first debate and with di controversy ontop President Donald Trump tax payments, Democratic nominee Joe Biden don release im own tax returns for last year.
Biden and im wife pay almost $300,000 as tax for di year 2019 - wey be tax rate of around 30% on dia income.
Biden running mate Kamala Harris and her husband, pay $1.19m during di same year.
Di tori dey come afta one report by di New York Times wey torchlight say Trump pay just $750 as federal income tax for di years 2016 and 2017, and none for 10 of di previous 15 years.
Who be di debate moderator?
Na TV debate moderator, "Chris Wallace" from Fox News go anchor di Cleveland presidential debate.
Di 72-year-old journalist na registered Democrat from Washington, DC.
