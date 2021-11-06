Good morning. Welcome to BBC News Pidgin live-text commentary of di 2021 Governorship election wey dey happun for Anambra State. Make you dey refresh dis page from time to time as we go bring you ogbonge update of how di election dey go.
Live Reporting
By Moseph Ekine and Helen Oyibo
All dem times wey dem write be UK
