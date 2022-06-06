Live
Nigerians call for action afta gunmen kill church worshippers for Ondo state
Welcome to BBC Pidgin live coverage of news from around Nigeria, Ghana, Africa and di world, plus di Russia invasion of Ukraine.
Live Reporting
By Faith Oshoko and Jelilat Olawale
All dem times wey dem write be UK
DR Congo don accuse Rwanda of supporting rebels
Di President of Democratic Republic of Congo dey accuse Rwanda say im get "no doubt" say dem dey support di M23 Rebels.
Felix Tshisekedi tok dey come as di M23 rebels wey dey active for east of di kontri, near di border wit Rwanda dey worry.
E tok for visit to di Congo Brazzaville wia e meet dia presido, Denis Sassou Nguesso for statement.
E say "whenever I feel say we need to buld bridges instead of walls, but here we dey again".
Meanwhile Rwanda don deny dis accuse, say di M23 issue na DR Congo own.
Nigerians call for 'swift action' to killing of church worshippers for Owo
Pipo still dey hala concerning di killings wey happun inside one Cathlic church for Owo, Ondo State, South West Nigeria.
Nigeria Vice President chook mouth for statement say, e dey sad for di pipo of Ow, even as e say “we dey united for grief and resolve to defeat di cowards wey sama dis kain terror on top defenceless pipo”.
PDP Presidential candidate also chook mouth for di attack.
Atiku Abubakar tok for im own statement say, “I hope say state goment and relevant security agencies no go leave and any stone unturned to catch di criminals and bring dem to justice”.
Odas wey chook mouth for di mata, include Lagos State Govnor Babajide SanwoOlu, as well as Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi.
Di biggest story from Nigeria na Owo church attackand we dey also chook eyes for stories for Russia-Ukraine invasion.