Di President of Democratic Republic of Congo dey accuse Rwanda say im get "no doubt" say dem dey support di M23 Rebels.

Felix Tshisekedi tok dey come as di M23 rebels wey dey active for east of di kontri, near di border wit Rwanda dey worry.

E tok for visit to di Congo Brazzaville wia e meet dia presido, Denis Sassou Nguesso for statement.

E say "whenever I feel say we need to buld bridges instead of walls, but here we dey again".

Meanwhile Rwanda don deny dis accuse, say di M23 issue na DR Congo own.