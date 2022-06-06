Owo
Live

Nigerians call for action afta gunmen kill church worshippers for Ondo state

Welcome to BBC Pidgin live coverage of news from around Nigeria, Ghana, Africa and di world, plus di Russia invasion of Ukraine.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Faith Oshoko and Jelilat Olawale

All dem times wey dem write be UK

  1. DR Congo don accuse Rwanda of supporting rebels

    President Felix Tshisekedi
    Copyright: BBC

    Di President of Democratic Republic of Congo dey accuse Rwanda say im get "no doubt" say dem dey support di M23 Rebels.

    Felix Tshisekedi tok dey come as di M23 rebels wey dey active for east of di kontri, near di border wit Rwanda dey worry.

    E tok for visit to di Congo Brazzaville wia e meet dia presido, Denis Sassou Nguesso for statement.

    E say "whenever I feel say we need to buld bridges instead of walls, but here we dey again".

    Meanwhile Rwanda don deny dis accuse, say di M23 issue na DR Congo own.

  2. Nigerians call for 'swift action' to killing of church worshippers for Owo

    Gunmen attack Owo Church
    Copyright: BBC

    Pipo still dey hala concerning di killings wey happun inside one Cathlic church for Owo, Ondo State, South West Nigeria.

    Nigeria Vice President chook mouth for statement say, e dey sad for di pipo of Ow, even as e say “we dey united for grief and resolve to defeat di cowards wey sama dis kain terror on top defenceless pipo”.

    View more on twitter

    PDP Presidential candidate also chook mouth for di attack.

    Atiku Abubakar tok for im own statement say, “I hope say state goment and relevant security agencies no go leave and any stone unturned to catch di criminals and bring dem to justice”.

    View more on twitter

    Odas wey chook mouth for di mata, include Lagos State Govnor Babajide SanwoOlu, as well as Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi.

    View more on twitter
    View more on twitter
    View more on twitter
    View more on twitter

  3. Good morning!

    Una welcome!

    We welcome una to our live coverage of events from Nigeria, Africa and around di world.

    Di biggest story from Nigeria na Owo church attackand we dey also chook eyes for stories for Russia-Ukraine invasion.

Back to top