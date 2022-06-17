Residents of Ekiti state dey prepare to go to di polls to elect new govnor wey go take charge of di affairs of di state for di next four years.
Di election go happun on Saturday 18 June, 2022, for di South West Nigerian state - e go be di seventh time since di kontri return to democracy in 1999 and since di creation of di state for October 1, 1996 under di military rule of General Sani Abacha wey di election go take place.
Ekiti state no dey elect dia govnor wen most states for di kontri dey do and dis na sake of one electoral palava wey happun for 2009.
Live Reporting
By Helen Oyibo and Victor Ezeama
All dem times wey dem write be UK
See tins to do and what to avoid on Ekiti govnorship election day
Inec say na offense to use anoda pesin voters card during election and di penalty na 10,000 Naira or 6 months jail term.Read More
Ekiti decides 2022
Residents of Ekiti state dey prepare to go to di polls to elect new govnor wey go take charge of di affairs of di state for di next four years.
Di election go happun on Saturday 18 June, 2022, for di South West Nigerian state - e go be di seventh time since di kontri return to democracy in 1999 and since di creation of di state for October 1, 1996 under di military rule of General Sani Abacha wey di election go take place.
Ekiti state no dey elect dia govnor wen most states for di kontri dey do and dis na sake of one electoral palava wey happun for 2009.
Read more here.
Una good afternoon!
Welcome to our live coverage of di Ekiti election wey go happun on Saturday, di 18th of June, 2022.
Na here we go bring una all di tori as e dey happun live starting from today before di election proper tomorrow
Make you stay with us.