Police man wear Ektiti election tag
Live

Ekiti govnorship election 2022 live updates as e dey happun

Live Reporting

By Helen Oyibo and Victor Ezeama

All dem times wey dem write be UK

  Ekiti decides 2022

    INEC banner
    Copyright: BBC

    Residents of Ekiti state dey prepare to go to di polls to elect new govnor wey go take charge of di affairs of di state for di next four years.

    Di election go happun on Saturday 18 June, 2022, for di South West Nigerian state - e go be di seventh time since di kontri return to democracy in 1999 and since di creation of di state for October 1, 1996 under di military rule of General Sani Abacha wey di election go take place.

    Ekiti state no dey elect dia govnor wen most states for di kontri dey do and dis na sake of one electoral palava wey happun for 2009.

    Read more here.

  Una good afternoon!

    Welcome to our live coverage of di Ekiti election wey go happun on Saturday, di 18th of June, 2022.

    Na here we go bring una all di tori as e dey happun live starting from today before di election proper tomorrow

    Make you stay with us.

