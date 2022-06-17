BBC Copyright: BBC

Residents of Ekiti state dey prepare to go to di polls to elect new govnor wey go take charge of di affairs of di state for di next four years.

Di election go happun on Saturday 18 June, 2022, for di South West Nigerian state - e go be di seventh time since di kontri return to democracy in 1999 and since di creation of di state for October 1, 1996 under di military rule of General Sani Abacha wey di election go take place.

Ekiti state no dey elect dia govnor wen most states for di kontri dey do and dis na sake of one electoral palava wey happun for 2009.

