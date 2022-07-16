Di Osun state governorship election process don start. Di election process start as early as 7am - officials of di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) arrive dia polling units before di 7:00am hour. For Polling unit 4, 5 and 11 for ward 10 Ede North, voters don already begin check dia names for verification. Ede na di Local government area of one of di candidates for di election. Di local goment na also one of di LGAs wey get high number of voters for Osun state. According to Inec guideline, Voting go start proper for by 8:30am. Accreditation and voting go happun at di same time. Di commission deploy di Biomodial verification and accreditation system (Bvas) to make di election easy. Election go close by 2:30pm and by 4pm sorting, counting and announcement of polling unit result go don finish.
Live Reporting
By Helen Oyibo, Jelilat Olawale and Victor Ezeama
All dem times wey dem write be UK
Election process start quick for some poling units
Di Osun state governorship election process don start.
Di election process start as early as 7am - officials of di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) arrive dia polling units before di 7:00am hour.
For Polling unit 4, 5 and 11 for ward 10 Ede North, voters don already begin check dia names for verification.
Ede na di Local government area of one of di candidates for di election.
Di local goment na also one of di LGAs wey get high number of voters for Osun state.
According to Inec guideline, Voting go start proper for by 8:30am. Accreditation and voting go happun at di same time.
Di commission deploy di Biomodial verification and accreditation system (Bvas) to make di election easy.
Election go close by 2:30pm and by 4pm sorting, counting and announcement of polling unit result go don finish.
Voters don begin check dia names
Voters for ward 4 polling unit 3 wey dey Ifelodun local goment area of di state don begin check dia names ontop voters register.
INEC officials wey include NYSC members dey ready all di materials wey dem go use for di election.
Voting go begin by 8:30am and end by 2:30pm.
EFCC and police go collabo for Osun guber polls
Di Nigeria police force say dem go work wit di anti corruption agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to reduce vote buying during di election for Osun state.
Police tok-tok pesin Muyiwa Adejobi confam am give tori pipo for di Police High command for Osogbo on Friday.
EFCC also play key role for di election for Ekiti state for June wey record cases of vote buying.
Meet di candidates wey dey eye Osun govnorship seat
Na fifteen candidates dey di race to become di next govnor of di South Western state.Read More
'Expect election wey good well-well' - Osun REC
Di Resident Electoral Commissioner for Osun state Prof Ganiyu Raji say make pipo expect election wey "good well-well"
E tok early dis morning as INEC officials dey deploy go dia polling units.
"Expect election wey good well-well, you see say as we dey here so, e never reach seven, but all di 42 vehicles wey suppose comot from here, all of dem don comot e remain one.
Di next 10-15 minutes, dem go reac dia polling units" E tok.
Di REC also say na over one million pipo don collect dia PVCS.
E also chook mouth inside court judgement wey stop Amotekun from involving for di election.
Watch di interview below.
INEC officials don begin set up for Osun govnorship election
Di Independent national Electoral Commission, INEC, don begin set up for di govnorship election wey dey hold for Osun State, South West of Nigeria dis Saturday.
Our tori pipo say dem start to dey set up as early as 7:00am.
Di voting go begin officially by 8:30am and end by 2:30pm.
See more fotos below.
First time voters tok ahead of Osun election
Meanwhile, some young pipo for Osun state say dia expectation dey high ahead of di govnorship election for di state on Saturday.
Some of di young pipo tell BBC Pidgin say dem be first time voters and dem dey happy say dem don get di right to take dia own decision on di politics of di South western state.
Osun state residents dey vote in dia next govnor today
Di pipo of Osun State for southwest Nigeria go decide dia own fate on 16 July, 2022 wen dem go elect di govnor of di state.
Di election go see ogbonge contenders battle to become di number 10 govnor since di creation of di state for 1991.
Na fifteen candidates dey di race to become di next govnor of di South Western state.
Click here to read more about wetin you need to know about the election.
Una good morning!
Welcome to our live coverage of the Osun state govnorship election 2022.
Na here you go get all di updates live as e dey happun wit di election for Osun state.
Una welcome, stay wit us!