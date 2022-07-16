BBC Copyright: BBC

Di Osun state governorship election process don start.

Di election process start as early as 7am - officials of di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) arrive dia polling units before di 7:00am hour.

For Polling unit 4, 5 and 11 for ward 10 Ede North, voters don already begin check dia names for verification.

Woman dey check her name of Inec voters list for Osun election Image caption: Woman dey check her name of Inec voters list for Osun election

Ede na di Local government area of one of di candidates for di election.

Di local goment na also one of di LGAs wey get high number of voters for Osun state.

According to Inec guideline, Voting go start proper for by 8:30am. Accreditation and voting go happun at di same time.

Di commission deploy di Biomodial verification and accreditation system (Bvas) to make di election easy.

Election go close by 2:30pm and by 4pm sorting, counting and announcement of polling unit result go don finish.