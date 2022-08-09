BBC Copyright: BBC

Voting start across di kontri afta dem don open polling stations at 06:00 local time.

Kenyans dey elect dia new president plus five oda election races.

Deputy President William Ruto, one of the frontrunners for di presidency plus im wife dey among di early mor-mor voters.

Election dey hold for 46, 232 polling stations with 22 milion registered voters expected to vote. About 40% of dis na young voters

