Voting start across di kontri afta dem don open polling stations at 06:00 local time.
Kenyans dey elect dia new president plus five oda election races.
Deputy President William Ruto, one of the frontrunners for di presidency plus im wife dey among di early mor-mor voters.
Election dey hold for 46, 232 polling
stations with 22 milion registered voters expected to vote. About 40% of dis na young voters
Fotos: Kenyans gather to cast dia voters early mor-mor
Across Kenya, na early mor-mor something voters take am do as dem gather in plenti numbers in readiness for di election.
Check out some of di fotos:
Deputy President William Ruto get confidence say e go win
Deputy President William Ruto don show confidence say e go win di presidential election, moments after e cast im vote for im home town for di Rift Valley region.
"I dey look forward to a victorious day," e tell tori pipo.
"I dey very confidentsay di pipo of Kenya go make choices wey go take our country to di future... e dey upon us all to respect wetin di pipo wan."
Oga Ruto, 55, wey be President Uhuru Kenyatta deputy dey make im first shotr at di presidency after e don be deputy president for 10 years.
Im main challenger, Raila Odinga - na long-serving opposition leader - dat one dey for president for di fifth time.
Kenyans queue overnight for polling station
Voters bin dey queue overnight. Dis queue long pass 200 meters. Di pipo for di front dey dia before 9pm Monday.
Margaret Mwangi, 59, we be fruit hawker decide say she no go home for di night. She camp for di polling unit and dey wait to vote. She be di second for di queue and hope say she go go home after voting to follow di news on television.
Who be di candidates wey wan be president?
Kenya, one of Africa leading economies dey elect new president today 9 August.
Di election dey come for di middle of high cost of living, and bad economy wey go be serious challenge for anybody wey win di election.
Live Reporting
By Jelilat Olawale
All dem times wey dem write be UK
Who be di candidates wey wan be president?
Kenya, one of Africa leading economies dey elect new president today 9 August.
Di election dey come for di middle of high cost of living, and bad economy wey go be serious challenge for anybody wey win di election.
Dis na di candidates wey wan take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Una good morning!
We welcome una to dis ogbonge coverage of di Kenyan general election wia millions of voters go elect dia new president today. Parliamentary and local goments elections dey also shele across di kontri.
Check out Kenya's voters profile.