Nigerian students go continue wit dia protest today
Andrew Gift
BBC Pidgin, Lagos
Nigerian students under di joinbodi of di National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS southwest region go today continue wit dia protest against di strike by di Academic Staff Union of Universities wey don reach seven months now.
Dis time dem dey go Iwo Road for Ibadan, Oyo state.
On Tuesday, dem bin block di Lagos Ibadan expressway by Sagamu axis to protest di ongoing ASUU strike.
Dem dey demand di immediate sack of di Nigeria Minister of Education Adamu Adamu and im colleague for di Ministry of Labour Chris Ngige.
Dem carry placards and dey sing songs, say dis na just di beginning of many plans dem get to make goment listen to dia plight.
Di protest cos heavy gridlock for di highway, cars and lorries no fit come in or out of Lagos. Di highway na major access route into Lagos Nigeria commercial capital
Di gridlock start at about 11am Tuesday morning, as at 12 midnight same day, cars still dey struggle to pass through the gridlock even wen di students don disperse.
Nigerian government owned universities don dey on strike for almost seven months. Efforts to resolve di strike between goment and leadership of di lecturers never get head.
Di students say na dem dey on di receiving end of di strike and moving on, dem no go sidon one place di mata dey bad more.
Court give order for DSS to detain Mamu
Presiding Justice Evelyn Maha of di Federal High Court on Tuesday grant di motion ex-parte wey counsel for DSS, Ahmed Magaji bring seeking to detain Desert Herald publisher Tukur Mamu for 60 days pending dia investigations.
Dem first arrest Mamu on September 6 for Cairo, Egypt as e dey with im family and dey try reach Saudi Arabia from dia.
Di publisher dey serve as media aide to Islamic cleric Sheik Ahmad Gumi and na im lead negotiations unto di release of some of di passengers of di Abuja-Kaduna train wey gunmen kidnap on March 28 2022.
For affidavit to support dia ex-parte motion with number FHC/ABJ/CS/1617/2022 filed before di court, DSS describe Mamu as logistic supplier to both local and foreign terror groups.
Una good morning!
Welcome to our live page coverage today.
Na here you go get all di top stories from Nigeria, Ghana Africa and across di world.
