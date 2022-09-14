BBC Copyright: BBC NANS protest Image caption: NANS protest

Nigerian students under di joinbodi of di National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS southwest region go today continue wit dia protest against di strike by di Academic Staff Union of Universities wey don reach seven months now.

Dis time dem dey go Iwo Road for Ibadan, Oyo state.

On Tuesday, dem bin block di Lagos Ibadan expressway by Sagamu axis to protest di ongoing ASUU strike.

Dem dey demand di immediate sack of di Nigeria Minister of Education Adamu Adamu and im colleague for di Ministry of Labour Chris Ngige.

Dem carry placards and dey sing songs, say dis na just di beginning of many plans dem get to make goment listen to dia plight.

Di protest cos heavy gridlock for di highway, cars and lorries no fit come in or out of Lagos. Di highway na major access route into Lagos Nigeria commercial capital

Di gridlock start at about 11am Tuesday morning, as at 12 midnight same day, cars still dey struggle to pass through the gridlock even wen di students don disperse.

Nigerian government owned universities don dey on strike for almost seven months. Efforts to resolve di strike between goment and leadership of di lecturers never get head.

Di students say na dem dey on di receiving end of di strike and moving on, dem no go sidon one place di mata dey bad more.

